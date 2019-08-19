BBC set collision course with TSS

BBC's Jack Howarth pictured in action during Brisbane Boys' College vs Ipswich Grammar School rugby at BBC, Brisbane 17th of August 2019. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

BRISBANE Boys' College have set a collision course with undefeated The Southport School next week by dispatching Ipswich Grammar 36-21.

The College was under pressure to defend their own undefeated status against an Ipswich side with everything to lose but showed their steel to overcome a wobbly start.

BBC created six try-scoring opportunities in the opening 20 minutes but failed to convert on five of them, while Ipswich's magical halves combination produced two tries out of thin air to lead 14-5 early.

Led by captain Jacob Blyton, BBC methodically worked their way back into the match to lead by eight when centre Lukas Ripley landed the knockout blow, for the match and to Ipswich's title ambitions.

Coach Shane Drahm praised his side's leaders for their composure when the ball refused to bounce their way.

"We created so many try-scoring opportunities and then to not execute was frustrating," he said.

"Then Ipswich crept back and got on the front foot and a few nerves set in, but credit to our boys they regrouped and got away with a win.

"Jacob Blyton led from the front today and when it mattered the most he stood up and got us go-forward ball. He's a fantastic captain and a fantastic leader for the boys."

That frustration was palpable when BBC marched up the field at will through the opening exchanges only to cough up possession with the tryline begging.

Two knock-ons 10 metres from the line (3', 7'), two passes into touch (5', 14') and a foot into touch (11') could have put the match to bed inside 15 minutes.

A sixth minute yellow card for a deliberate knockdown from Ipswich scrumhalf Kalani Thomas would eventually cost Ipswich points, when an overthrown lineout was snaffled by his unmarked opposite Will Stevens and offloaded to prop Jake Tierney to score.

Thomas returned Ipswich to the lead seconds after returning to the field with a trademark snipe and dash to the line.

IGS' Christian Krause tackled by BBC’s Jack Howarth and Nic Wald. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning.

Flyhalf Sam Walker sliced through the defence two minutes later before connecting with centre Ethan King to promote Ipswich's lead to 14-5.

BBC found their composure to cross for three more tries to Zac Hough, Taj Annan and George Gibson to enter the break ahead 22-14.

Ipswich hit back after halftime through centre Christian Krause before BBC continued their roll.

Jake Tierney powered over for his second try of the day in the 44th minute before Ripley took the game out of reach with a 69th minute score.

IGS’ Christian Krause was a tryscorer against BBC. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

Gibson, Jack Howarth and Nic Wald were among their side's best while Ipswich backs Thomas, Walker and Ethan King battled valiantly in a losing side.

Brisbane Boys' College 36 (J Tierney (2), Z Hough, T Annan, G Gibson, L Ripley tries; T Annan (2), L Ripley cons) defeated Ipswich Grammar School 21 (K Thomas, E King, C Krause tries; B Murphy (3) cons)