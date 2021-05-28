Menu
BBC presenter Lisa Shaw. Picture: Supplied
Health

BBC presenter dead after Covid jab: family

by Sam Clench
28th May 2021 8:40 AM

A coroner in the United Kingdom will consider whether complications caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine were a factor in the death of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw.

Ms Shaw, 44, was a well known presenter in northeast England, where she worked for BBC Radio Newcastle.

She died last Friday in hospital, where she was being treated for blood clots.

BBC presenter Lisa Shaw. Picture: Supplied
In a statement, Ms Shaw's family said she developed "severe" headaches a week after having the Covid-19 vaccine and became "seriously ill" a few days later.

Medical experts have stressed that cases of blood clots linked to the vaccine are extremely rare, and the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks for the vast majority of people.

"She was treated by the Royal Victoria Infirmary's intensive care team for blood clots and bleeding in her head," the family said.

"Tragically, she passed away, surrounded by her family, on Friday afternoon. We are devastated and there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that can never be filled. We will love and miss her always.

"It's been a huge comfort to see how loved she was by everyone whose lives she touched, and we ask for privacy at this time to allow us to grieve as a family."

Ms Shaw's colleagues have also paid tribute to her.

"She was a trusted colleague, a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend, and a loving wife and mum," said Rik Martin, BBC Radio Newcastle's acting executive editor.

"She loved being on the radio and was loved by our audiences. We've lost someone special who meant a great deal to a great many people."

Ms Shaw's fellow presenter Alfie Joey fought back tears and his voice cracked as he announced her death to listeners on air.

"We are so sorry and we are so saddened to share with you that our beautiful friend and lovely colleague Lisa Shaw has died from a very short illness at the age of only 44," Mr Joey said.

"Lisa, as you know, was genuine, warm, kind, calm and full of life. She was a wife, she was a mum. A very special person. She meant a lot to a lot of people, including us. Everyone here is absolutely gutted."

The BBC reports it has seen the interim fact-of-death certificate issued by Newcastle's senior coroner, Karen Dilks.

That certificate says an investigation will be held into Ms Shaw's death. It lists "complication of AstraZeneca Covid-19 virus vaccination" as a consideration.

Originally published as BBC presenter dead after Covid jab: family

