BBC finish with a flurry, consign IGS to third-straight loss

ANOTHER weekend, another nail-biting defeat for Ipswich Grammar School in the GPS First XI cricket competition.

Brisbane Boys College bowler Charlie Bell took six catches, and the visitors limited IGS to 192 before Ali Zaidi and Flynn Brien steered them home with six balls to spare.

The IGS innings began in the worst possible fashion, when opener Noah Emmerson was run out without facing a ball.

Ipswich's leading run-scorer Danny Young departed soon after for just nine - caught and bowled by Bell - before IGS' Lachlan Bell and Cody Pyne set about raising the run rate.

The pair combined for 67 runs, before BBC's Bell claimed his second catch, dismissing his IGS namesake this time off the bowling of Max Carlyon.

Pyne grafted his way to 57 off 87 deliveries, before he left the gate open for Brien to take out his middle stump.

At 8/129 the situation looked dicey for the hosts, however Mitch Harsant (24) and Sean Seaward (33) played impressive lower order cameos with the bat to breathe respectability into the IGS innings.

When Seaward finally fell in the 49th over, IGS had added a vital 52 runs from the final 10 overs and BBC had themselves a contest.

The visitors took a measured approach to the start of their innings, with BBC opener Will Stevens (9 off 49) struggling to rotate the strike against the IGS attack.

Despite the best efforts of Stevens' batting partner James Durheim (52 off 67), Isaac Glew and Seaward kept the visitors well under the required run rate as the match moved past the 25 over mark.

Having made it to 0/69, Stevens and Durheim fell in quick succession to Jacob Waters and Glew respectively.

Tom Kelaart (16 off 57) and Karlyon (33 off 57) had similar issues dispatching the IGS attack, and Charlie Bell managed just three deliveries before he was sent back to the sheds by Waters and Pyne.

At 5/163, BBC needed 30 runs off the final four overs with Zaidi and Brien at the crease.

The pair needed just three overs to do so; both finishing 29 not out.

The result was IGS' third straight defeat, after opening the season with back-to-back wins.

The former competition leaders now sit in sixth spot, two wins back from Nudgee in first with four rounds remaining. Churchie host IGS on Saturday.

GPS First XI

Ipswich Grammar School 192 (48.3) (C. Pyne 57, S. Seaward 33, L. Bell 25) def. by Brisbane Boys College 5/193 (49) (J. Waters 4/39, I. Glew 1/33) at Brassall