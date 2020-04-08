Menu
FUNDING PLEA: Bayside Transformations CEO Tina Davie with staff Elaine Chandler, Josh Alsop and Alex Darnell. The rehab centre risks closure unless they can secure donations to keep the service open.
Health

Bay rehab clinic faces closure as COVID-19 dries up funding

Blake Antrobus
8th Apr 2020 5:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LEADING Hervey Bay drug rehab program could close down because of a lack of donations.

Staff at Bayside Transformations are appealing for public donations to keep their doors open as the coronavirus dries up the service's financial support.

The rehab service relies on business donations to fund its alcohol and drug detox programs and health supervisor Alex Darnell said the virus had left them in a "serious" situation.

Without funding, he said up to 30 people would be out on the street if the Torquay centre closed.

"Most of our businesses that were donating have either shut down or aren't in a position to donate," Mr Darnell said.

"We've never faced a position like this before, it came out of the blue."

The service has garnered a reputation for turning the lives of addicts around through its recovery programs.

The group's production kitchen supplies vegetables to venues like the RSL and Hervey Bay Boat Club.

Eight people have graduated from the program this year but Bayside Transformations has been unable to hold public ceremonies to celebrate the occasion.

Mr Darnell said a closure would leave a lot of hopeful graduates in the lurch.

"We've got guys who want their recovery, who are fighting for it every single day," he said.

"Most of them don't have family to go back to and they're trying to restore their relationships and lives here.

"If we get shut down, they're essentially back on the street."

