Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cyberbullying - generic. PHOTO: File.
Cyberbullying - generic. PHOTO: File.
News

Bay Instagram profile accused of cyberbullying

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
13th May 2020 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INSTAGRAM profile that allegedly posted harmful comments about Hervey Bay teens is no longer on the social media network.

Concerned parents accused 'herveybayconfessions' of promoting cyberbullying.

Many encouraged other social media users to report the profile.

It is unclear whether it was removed by Instagram or taken down by its creators.

Meanwhile, a Queensland Police spokesperson encouraged any children who had been the victim of cyberbullying to speak to their parents or caregivers.

"Anyone who believes they are at risk of physical injury or harm should contact police," the spokesperson added.

Victims were also encouraged to report incidents to their teachers or principals if the alleged perpetrators attended their schools.

Parents and caregivers have been urged to be vigilant and actively involved in their child's online activity.

You can access the office of the eSafety Commissioner at esafety.gov.au.

crime news cyberbullying hervey bay herveybayconfessions instagram online bullying police police news
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unable to bathe in peace: Drone wreaks havoc on privacy

        premium_icon Unable to bathe in peace: Drone wreaks havoc on privacy

        Crime Residents are sick of a drone they fear is intruding on their privacy, potentially leading to break and enters or property theft.

        A love to last 70 years long

        premium_icon A love to last 70 years long

        News Ipswich couple celebrates their platinum wedding anniversary

        Local bookshop's new chapter after virus closure

        premium_icon Local bookshop's new chapter after virus closure

        News Local Bookshop opens up again after closing due to COVID-19.

        Rescue pup finds forever home after 12 month wait

        premium_icon Rescue pup finds forever home after 12 month wait

        News For nearly a year, Precious watched as other dogs were adopted while she was...