Bay family making move to care for children of slain nurse

Karen Gilliland, 42, was tragically stabbed to death in her Brae Street, The Range, Rockhampton home on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020.

A HERVEY Bay family will move to Rockhampton to be with three children after their mother was allegedly murdered by their father.

Karen Gilliland, 42, a nurse, was allegedly murdered by her husband Nigel Gilliland in front of two of her children on June 23.

Her mother and stepfather, Cheryl and Nev O'Sullivan, and her brother, Bryan Cranston, travelled to Rockhampton in the aftermath of the tragedy to care for Karen's children, Saul, 14, Lara, 11 and Jade, 6.

A Go Fund Me page set up for the family has raised $58,520 and Bryan posts regular updates about the children's wellbeing.

This week he announced the family was making some big changes.

"My mother and stepfather and myself are each in the process of selling our respective houses in Hervey Bay and we have bought a house in Rockhampton where we will all live together to raise Karen's three kids," he wrote.

"It's going to be tough but we need to focus our energy on them and we made the decision to live together to better help support their needs, development and future."

Bryan said it had been a hard time for the children.

"The three kids are doing okay, but as one would expect it is a struggle and challenging for them to accept their new life - it's all very real for them.

"We have a long and difficult road ahead but we will get there."

Mr Gilliland remains remanded in custody, charged with murder and entering premises with intent.

He will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 30.