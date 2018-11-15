Battler's Christmas wish granted

GIFT OF LIGHT: Kerry Raby reveals the surprise Christmas lights display to husband Michael, who has Motor Neurone Disease.

GIFT OF LIGHT: Kerry Raby reveals the surprise Christmas lights display to husband Michael, who has Motor Neurone Disease. Raby

MOTOR Neurone Disease has left Ipswich grandfather Michael Raby speechless and wheelchair bound, but it hasn't stopped him from enjoying the magic of what could be his last Christmas.

Family and friends put on a special surprise treat for the 61-year-old, who is focussed on making the most of the simple things in life before the disease progresses too far.

Having only been diagnosed with MND in October 2017, Mr Raby has suffered a rapid decline and his family was determined to make Christmas special.

With the help of Ipswich business Mrs Claus and Santa, wife Kerry Raby and daughter-in-law Carrissa Raby secretly decorated the front of the family's Brassall home, inviting neighbours and friends over for the surprise moment on Saturday night.

Although unable to speak due to his disease, Mr Raby was seen to cry when his blindfold was removed and he realised what his family had done for him.

The Raby family decorated their home for Christmas as a surprise for Michael Raby, who has Motor Neurone Disease Raby

"He's always wanted to decorate the house for Christmas but we never really got around to it," Mrs Raby said.

"When we thought about what to do for Christmas we realised there wasn't much point getting Michael a conventional present. We are more interested in giving him a few simple pleasures while he can still enjoy them. He loved seeing all the kids running around."

The family's concerns for Michael started in March last year, when his speech began to slur.

It took several months to work out that MND was the cause. Once the diagnosis came, the disease progressed with terrifying speed.

"This time last year he was still walking 20km a day doing the meter reading,' Carrissa said.

"He had to retire from his job by December."

Keen to make the most of what time he has left, Michael and family have been to the Supercars at Bathurst, the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne, and a road trip to Dubbo in the past year.

They credited the MND and Me Foundation with helping them care for Michael during challenging times.

"It's one of those things where you don't know where to start or what to do," Mrs Raby said.

"We would have been lost without MND and Me guiding us. They remind you that you are not on your own."