Battle to keep city moving with Target400

Robert Dow talks about how public transport will look in a Future Ipswich. Rob Williams

IPSWICH will grind to a halt unless a struggling public transport network is fixed with a transport advocacy group setting the authorities an ambitious target to force them into "getting their act together.”

RAIL Back On Track have launched a 10-year Target400 campaign, aiming to get 400 million passenger trips per year on public transport in south-east Queensland by 2029.

In 2017/18, the total trips in the region was just under 183 million.

The population in the south-east corner rose 15.5 per cent between 2011 and 2018 but the number of people using public transport has not followed that trend.

The Transperth rail network is 26 per cent the size of the Queensland Citytrain network yet carries more passengers.

RAIL Back On Track spokesperson Robert Dow said TransLink was "very risk adverse”.

"They've got to take a chance. They can do it if they want. It's not going to happen if they maintain the status quo,” he said..

"They're going to have to do a proper bus review into Ipswich to lift it up.”

He said the framework was there for an effective Ipswich network and billions of dollars worth of infrastructure wasn't needed to make it work - instead increase the frequency of buses and the tweak schedules so there's better connections with rail stations.

Mr Dow highlighted the need to step up the frequency between Kippa-Ring and Springfield Central, Cleveland and Beenleigh lines and introduce around-the-clock express patterns on the Ipswich line when 15-minute frequency is achieved between Kippa-Ring and Springfield Central.

He said the 522 route between Springfield Central and Goodna was a prime example of how simple changes could make a difference. The park and ride at Springfield Central also demonstrated the need for more effective feeder bus services, so people didn't feel they had to use their cars.