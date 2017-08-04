MAYORAL RACE: Who has struck preference deals with who

PHONES have been running hot around Ipswich as candidates in the upcoming by-election jostle for preferences.

The system can be confusing, and one expert has used a cheese analogy to explain it.

Preferences could make or break a candidate's bid for the city's top job.

That is unless one candidate emerges from the first count with a clear lead.

Since the ballot draw on Tuesday, some candidates have wasted no time making calls.

Deals have been pitched, rejected and struck, over who will preference who.

The QT asked all the candidates to reveal their intentions ahead of polling day.

Some were happy to share, one offered "no comment", while others say they haven't made up their minds.

The candidates aren't beholden to the comments they've made so far on preferences and the final arrangements won't be clear until the official How To Vote cards are approved by the ECQ and printed.

Those must be finalised by Friday, August 11, at 5pm.

Most candidates won't conduct preference deals, which is their choice.

It is also ultimately the voters' choice on how they number the ballot paper, with Optional Preferential Voting in place for the August 19 poll.

This means voters can choose to vote for any number of candidates in any order, with no obligation to number each box in order of preference.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully, Patricia Petersen, Dallas Klass, Peter Luxton and Peter Robinson have told the QT they won't do any preference deals.

It means, on election day, their How To Vote cards - if they choose to print them - will simply show, Vote 1 Peter Luxton, for example.

Paul Rix and Gary Duffy plan to preference opponents.

Mr Rix said he would preference Jack Paff and The Greens-endorsed candidate Brett Morrissey.

Mr Duffy said he would preference Peter Robinson and Jack Paff, followed by other candidates, most likely including Paul Rix and Brett Morrissey.

Mr Morrissey's preferences, to be decided in consultation with The Greens Party, are still up in the air.

Mr Paff chose not to comment and Cr Andrew Antoniolli is still considering his options.

University of Queensland's political law expert Professor Graeme Orr explained preferences by likening it to shopping for cheese.

"You may favour parmesan over cheddar, over mozzarella, but really dislike brie," Mr Orr said.

"If lots of others don't like parmesan, the shop may not stock it. So you may go down your list of options. Or you may exit the shop."

In the context of voting, those who fill out the entire ballot slip, from one to 11 will be able to put their favourite candidate first and their least favourite last.

"Electors are totally free to allocate any of their preferences, or none, as they wish. Without party cues, many probably will just rank the candidates they are familiar with.

"But for your vote to potentially have maximum effect, an elector who has a view about all 11 candidates should express that view."

Preferences revealed (List in ballot order)