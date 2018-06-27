Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt addressing media at a press conference about the council's second-show cause notice.
Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt addressing media at a press conference about the council's second-show cause notice. Cordell Richardson
Council News

Battle does 'no favours' for council: State MPs declare

Hayden Johnson
by
27th Jun 2018 4:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH'S state representatives have moved to condemn the council's legal challenge.

"The acting mayor has not done himself, his fellow councillors or the ratepayers of Ipswich any favours by his actions,” Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said.

"Ipswich people want certainty and transparency and that's what our government is focused on delivering.

"The council's budget already indicated a substantial increase in the ongoing costs to ratepayers for councillors and council officers' legal costs and this latest action will not be well received by ratepayers.”

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller echoed similar statements.

"The people of Ipswich would like to see the legal advice that the council is acting on and approximate cost of taking this action to the Supreme Court, whether the cost is being paid for by the LGAQ or the council's own scheme and whether the councillors would personally fund the action if the Supreme Court finds against the council,” she said.

Related Items

ipswich city council jennifer howard jo-ann miller state government wayne wendt
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Puppies found dumped near Gatton

    Puppies found dumped near Gatton

    News WATCH: SEVEN puppies have been found dumped on the side of the road near Gatton.

    • 27th Jun 2018 5:19 PM
    Police, CCC 'not happy' with Antoniolli's bail conditions

    premium_icon Police, CCC 'not happy' with Antoniolli's bail conditions

    Crime Corruption watchdog object to changes in bail conditions

    • 27th Jun 2018 4:47 PM
    Ipswich supermarket to close for major renovation

    Ipswich supermarket to close for major renovation

    Business The store will temporarily close for 10 days next month

    $1m, three-storey, mega-playground approved

    premium_icon $1m, three-storey, mega-playground approved

    Council News Trampolines, webbed climbing apparatus and elevated slides planned

    Local Partners