Battle does 'no favours' for council: State MPs declare

IPSWICH'S state representatives have moved to condemn the council's legal challenge.

"The acting mayor has not done himself, his fellow councillors or the ratepayers of Ipswich any favours by his actions,” Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said.

"Ipswich people want certainty and transparency and that's what our government is focused on delivering.

"The council's budget already indicated a substantial increase in the ongoing costs to ratepayers for councillors and council officers' legal costs and this latest action will not be well received by ratepayers.”

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller echoed similar statements.

"The people of Ipswich would like to see the legal advice that the council is acting on and approximate cost of taking this action to the Supreme Court, whether the cost is being paid for by the LGAQ or the council's own scheme and whether the councillors would personally fund the action if the Supreme Court finds against the council,” she said.