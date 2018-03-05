'Battered' woman fakes MS, defrauds Commbank of $300K

FIGHTING a fraud case against her, an Ipswich woman claimed to have suffered "battered woman syndrome" when she got involved in a $300,000 insurance scam to falsely claim she had Multiple Sclerosis.

In the trial before the District Court, Wendy Lentini's defence argument centred on the long-term abuse by her dominating husband Kemmy Lentini, and her fear of him, that led her to committing the fraud against the Commonwealth Bank's Comminsure more than a decade ago.

In one incident, Mrs Lentini claimed he poured petrol over her, threatening to kill her. Her husband committed suicide in 2012.

After two weeks of evidence before presiding Judge Dennis Lynch QC, an Ipswich jury found Lentini, 56, guilty of fraud.

Visibly shaken by the verdict, Mrs Lentini, from Mount Tarampa near Lowood, was taken into custody to wait her sentence at the end of the month.

Her trial featured allegations of family violence by an intimidating violent husband, a police officer allegedly involved in the scam who shared the proceeds, Mr Lentini's loose association with the criminal underworld working as a bodyguard.

Mr Lentini's claim of having the protection of certain police officers left Mrs Lentini, in her evidence, with a belief she could not go to police for help and that her husband could do anything to her.

The $300,000 fraud was orchestrated between June and December 2001.

The jury heard the idea for the $300,000 fraud came from her husband.

A friend Anne Gilmont was also involved.

Prosecutors said it was Mrs Gilmont who attended a medical appointment in Brisbane for an MRI scan - pretending she was Mrs Wendy Lentini.

Mrs Lentini strongly denied that she drove Mrs Gilmont to Brisbane that day to have the medical scan.

The jury was told Mrs Gilmont admitted her involvement and received $42,000.

She has previously been sentenced for her role.

GUILTY: X-rays of an MS sufferer, similar to these, were used by Wendy Lentini as part of her crime.

One witness said Mrs Lentini mentioned being involved in an insurance scam. It is even claimed she said her husband had threatened her with a rifle before she left him.

Detective Sergeant Blaise Cooper said Mrs Lentini maintained the fraud was perpetrated by her husband and Anne Gilmont who she alleged had an affair with him.

Det Sgt Cooper said that in September 2017 Mrs Lentini had admitted playing a part to defraud only "after having petrol poured over her".

Mrs Lentini had described how her husband was rough with her and once held a gun to her throat. It was also claimed he had poisoned family pets. She said her husband was protected by police and had his mental health doctors "wrapped around his fingers".

A psychiatrist who studied the effects of battered women's syndrome said she'd diagnosed Mrs Lentini with PTSD resulting from her domestic relationship. She described a state of learned helplessness and in which Lentini would do what a controlling partner demanded.

A female friend of Mrs Lentini's said she'd been told Mr Lentini used speed, threatened to kill the children and burn the house.

A former lover of Mr Lentini described how he'd told her how he "hated Wendy" and once poured petrol over her.

He'd taken horse tranquiliser three weeks before his suicide and told her he was scared to go to jail.

Adult children told the trial their father was domineering, demanding and controlling.

Mr Lentini had worked as a bodyguard, a personal minder for 17 years for people involved in Brisbane's organised crime scene and by 2000 was fearful of being murdered.

In 2001, he had feelings of "impending doom" and regularly visited his GP at Laidley.

Mr Kimmins said Mr Lentini was "narcissistic with psychopathic traits - it made for a hard upbringing".

"It was not a very happy time in his life. He had financial stresses and psychiatric. He left the syndicate. Put yourself in a household where that's happening.

"With children who he threatened to take out whenever he wanted to," Mr Kimmins argued.

Mrs Lentini had outlined how her husband worked in brothels and as a debt collector. He was once "wired-up" to help police over a suspect in an investigation.

"She was too frightened to speak to police because of Kemmy's contacts," Mr Kimmins said. "Would it be reasonable for this woman with battered wives syndrome to go to police?"

Crown Prosecutor Noel Needham, ended: "At the heart of this trial is a fraud. It would be very easy to have sympathy for this woman, her family. But this verdict lies in a decision to fool doctors. To lie to insurers and to deceive police."

Do you need to talk to someone? Call Lifeline anytime on 13 11 14

Psychiatric material to be considered in case

BACK in the dock the next day following the jury verdict of guilty, Judge Lynch QC did not proceed with the sentence of Wendy Lentini.

Instead, in agreement with the defence legal representatives and the Crown, it was adjourned to a later date.

Her barrister Tony Kimmins made the adjournment application, saying that the victim company (Comminsure) had begun civil legal proceedings against her to retrieve the $300,000.

The action was being taken in regard to Lentini's Irwin Rd property at Mount Tarampa. And her civil legal representative was attempting to speak to the company's lawyer to organise a mediation.

Mr Kimmins said any question of compensation, reparation, was a matter that can be taken into account at the sentence of Lentini and dealt with then.

He said there was also a quantity of psychiatric material before the court. There were health issues (to be considered) as there was no medical report on whether any of Lentini's diagnosed conditions would affect her in prison.

There were also other proceedings pending. He did not seek bail and the matter adjourned to late this month.