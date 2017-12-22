'He's a strong bloke': 64-year-old will bounce from bashing

A popular publican has been left battered but not beaten after a violent confrontation with a would-be robber at the Brightview Tavern early on Wednesday morning.

Terry Byatt suffered horrendous facial injuries including a broken jaw, nose and cheekbone, missing teeth, semi-detached ear, facial lacerations and defensive wounds to his arms when he was hit repeatedly with a metal bar.

The 64-year-old's son Adam described his father as a "strong bloke" who would fully recover from the incident.

Police are hunting a violent criminal who savagely attacked a Queensland pub owner with a crowbar. @RMorrison9 #9News pic.twitter.com/nd9WbOZUWf — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) December 20, 2017

"Considering the ferociousness of the attack, he's gotten off surprisingly lightly," Adam said.

"He's a fighter and he'll come back from this."

"This act of violence against Dad was entirely unnecessary - the person who did this had no need to."

Darling Downs detective Acting Inspector Paul McCusker said Mr Byatt, who ownsthe Brightview Tavern and lives across the road, went to investigate after the alarm sounded at his business about 3am Wednesday.

"It was at that stage he was set upon by a male person who had broken into the hotel," Insp McCusker said.

"He was set on with an iron bar. A very fierce attack."

The offender had been trying to open an ATM machine at the time he was disturbed.

Insp McCusker said the offender left the scene in a red car that had been stolen from Goodna about 9.30pm last Tuesday.

That car was found burnt out at Laidley. About 40 minutes after that another vehicle was stolen from Stanford Pl at Laidley.

That car, which has zip ties on the front bumper, is a 2007 silver Suzuki Swift with Queensland registration 659KDS that was yet to be located.

Police are also looking for discarded clothing including a black jacket, long black pants and a heavy pair of gloves. Adam said his dad had already undergone one round of surgery at the PA Hospital in Brisbane and was scheduled for another operation next week.

"He's had one surgery to put his jaw back together. They put a plate and screws in and stitched him up nicely, but he'll need more reconstructive work."

He said the family had received an outpouring of support and thanked the community for their well-wishes. He also thanked the police, ambulance crews and hospital medical staff.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.