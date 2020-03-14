Battered ice addict in a spin

Andrew Rofe leaves court after admitting to driving and drug offences.

AN IPSWICH court has heard how two clip seal bags fell out of a crash victim’s pocket as he was loaded onto a rescue chopper.

Andrew Rofe had just been extracted from his wrecked car when the unexpected find was made.

A later blood test confirmed he also had drugs in his system, the court heard.

Andrew James Rofe, 46, previously from Lockrose and now Mt Cotton, pleaded guilty to driving with drugs in his system at Lowood on November 13, 2019; failing to have proper control of a vehicle; two counts of being in possession of dangerous drugs; and possession of drug utensils.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Courtney Boss said the accident happened at 4.15pm when Rofe, driving a Toyota Corolla, reached excessive speed in a 60km speed zone and overtook another car.

This caused the driver of an oncoming car to take evasive action and for Rofe to make a swift move back into his lane.

He lost control and the Corolla flipped twice before landing upright.

Police attended and found Rofe inside the car with serious head and hand injuries.

Sgt Boss said Rofe was hysterical, saying “I didn’t hit him I put the knife down.”

A blood sample showed he was positive to both methamphetamine and cannabis.

While being removed for a Care Flight helicopter trip two clip seal plastic bags fell out of Rofe’s pocket, the court was told.

One held ice, and the other held cannabis and a pipe.

Photos of the crash scene were tended to magistrate Donna MacCallum.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Rofe had no memory of the crash and was now receiving Newstart benefits as a result of injuries received.

Ms Oxley said Rofe remained in hospital for several weeks.

Before the crash he worked as a bus driver.

She said Rofe instructed he had stopped taking medication for anxiety and depression, and was addicted to ice.

Ms MacCallum took into account the documents and that Rofe had been taking steps to deal with his issues.

She said he had been placed on a 12 month probation order by a Gatton court in January for assaulting police and drug related offences.

“It is clearly a serious matter and could have resulted in a great tragedy not just for your life but perhaps another road user’s,” Ms MacCallum said.

“I have seen photos and understand how potentially serious it was.”

Rofe agreed to complete a 12-month supervised probation order and would do programs, counselling, and not use illicit drugs.