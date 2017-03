Somerset legends are being called on to carry the Queen's Baton as the region prepares to host the Queen's Baton Relay.

The eyes of the Commonwealth will be on Kilcoy on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 as the Baton journeys towards its final destination, the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) Opening Ceremony on April 4, 2018.

Across Australia about 3,800 baton bearers are needed to share the dream of the 'friendly games' as part of the QBR.

To nominate a baton bearer visit gc2018.com/qbr