Baton relay hype expected to peak during Ipswich leg

TRAVELLED: Gold-medal winning Olympian and Australian hockey player Brent Livermore takes the baton on its journey through northern New South Wales this month. Trevor Veale

HYPE in the lead-up to April's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast will peak when the Queen's Baton travels through Ipswich, ensuring a strong crowd, organisers say.

On March 29 the baton - which has travelled for 56 days through southeast Australia - will arrive in Ipswich, just before the opening ceremony on April 4.

Councillor Cheryl Bromage, the council's representative on the relay's Ipswich planning group, said preparations were reaching the final stages.

"We're locking down with the schools and making sure we can get the crowds out there as well so we're working pretty hard on that engagement," she said.

"A lot of other children would have never had this sort of experience."

Cr Bromage said activity swirling around the games would be at a high when the relay arrives in Ipswich.

"We're close to when the baton lands at the Gold Coast and it's making sure we bring awareness to the games and our athletes who are competing," she said.

Cr Bromage said the city's baton runners were limbering up and ready for the significant task bestowed on them.

She said Tom Edwards, who was at the helm of electrical company RT Edwards for 56 years, would take the baton for a prominent part of its journey through Ipswich.

"Tom will be lucky enough to be in the vintage car that travels across the David Trumpy Bridge so I thought that was quite fitting for Tom to have that special part of the route because he is a special person here in the city of Ipswich," she said.

Cr Bromage acknowledged the baton's arrival about 2.30pm in the afternoon could cause logistical issues with transport and traffic flow - particularly around Brassall and Ipswich State High

It is scheduled to leave from Hunter Street, Brassall and make its way along Pine Mountain Road, over the David Trumpy Bridge and into the CBD.

It will then head toward St Mary's Church and Ipswich Grammar School before travelling along Brisbane Street to a community celebration at Limestone Park, at 5.30pm.