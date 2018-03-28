BATON: How schools, transport, roads will be impacted

Key points

The Queen's Baton arrives in Ipswich on Thursday, March 29

Ten schools will be impacted

There will be rolling road closures impacting the city between noon and 5.30PM

There will be disruptions to public transport including buses

Map shows the exact route through Ipswich

ON THURSDAY the Queen's Baton will arrive in Ipswich.

The Baton is making it's way to the Gold Coast for the launch of the Commonwealth Games and is due to arrive on at Main Beach on April 4.

While the city is preparing to celebrate being part of this historic event, warnings to plan ahead due to transport and traffic disruptions have also been issued.

Ten schools will be directly impacted by road closures and changes to public transport, related to the Queen's Baton Relay.

Those schools are; Ipswich State High School, Brassall State School, St Joseph's Primary School, North Ipswich State School, St Mary's Primary School, St Mary's College, St Edmund's College, Ipswich Grammar School, Ipswich Girls Grammar School, Ipswich Junior Grammar School, and Ipswich Central State School.

Some schools will be closed for the day while others will finish early.

An official community celebration will be held in Limestone Park (behind the PCYC) which commences at 4PM and welcomes the baton's arrival at 5.30PM.

**(More details on how each school will be impacted can be found below)

Here's how the day will unfold;

Timeline

2.30PM: Queen's Baton departs Ipswich State High School

Queen's Baton departs Ipswich State High School 3PM: St Joseph's Primary School

St Joseph's Primary School 3.30PM: The Workshops Rail Museum

The Workshops Rail Museum 3.55PM: Riverlink Shopping Centre

Riverlink Shopping Centre 4.10PM: St Mary's Church

St Mary's Church 4.45PM: Ipswich Grammar School

Ipswich Grammar School 4.50PM: Brisbane St

Brisbane St 5.10PM: Queen Victoria Pde

Queen Victoria Pde 5.15PM: Ipswich Girls' Grammar School

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School 5.20PM: Chermside Rd

Chermside Rd 5.30PM: Griffith Rd, Limestone Park (Behind the PCYC) Arrival at Ipswich Community Celebration

Ipswich residents Jim Runham and Eithen Leard have been named as Commonwealth Games baton bearers. Rob Williams

Road closures

Hunter St

Pine Mountain Rd

North St

Delacy St

Downs St

The Terrace

Bremer St

Elizabeth St

Waghorn St

Woodend Rd

Burnett St

Brisbane St

Queen Victoria Pde

Chermside Rd

Griffith Rd

While surrounding roads will be open, drivers should expect delays particularly in the CBD.

How schools will be impacted

Ipswich State High School

THE Ipswich leg of the Queen's Baton Relay kicks off at Ipswich State High School on the oval. Students will be participating in the event.

Buses will be departing from the bus stops behind the school off Vogel Road due to closure of Hunter Street.

6212 - will not be using Hunter Street, not servicing Bell Street interchange. Diverted through Sadliers Crossing via Tiger Street before continuing along Brisbane Street

6215 - not servicing the school

6218 - depart as usual, not servicing Bell Street interchange. Diverted to stop at Timothy Molony Park and Martin Street before continuing south

6219 - not servicing the school, use route 6218

6237 - operate as normal with pick up from Hunter Street however likely delays due to residual traffic from road closures

6240 - will not be using Hunter Street, not servicing Bell Street interchange. Diverted to stop at Timothy Molony Park and Martin Street before continuing south

6247 - not servicing the school Two special school services will operate to transport impacted students from the above changes. A bus supervisor will be on site to assist students with boarding the correct service. All other schools routes not listed will operate as usual.

Southern Cross

THE Southern Cross school bus run will be brought forward two hours.

Southern Cross will run all Ipswich services two hours prior to their normal timings.

This includes S20, S21, S22, S23, S24, S27, S28 and S29.

For example the pickup at Brassall SS at 2:50pm will depart at 12:50pm.

Minden Buses will operate from 1pm.

>>Different bus service? Check Bus Queensland's website

Brassall State School

Parents planning to go away for Easter break have been urged to collect their children by midday on Thursday to prevent being delayed with congestion expected to be heavy until at least 3.30PM.

Buses will be departing from the bus stops behind the school off Vogel Road due to closure of Hunter Street.

6212 - will not be using Hunter Street, not servicing Bell Street interchange. Diverted through Sadliers Crossing via Tiger Street before continuing along Brisbane Street

6215 - not servicing the school

6218 - depart as usual, not servicing Bell Street interchange. Diverted to stop at Timothy Molony Park and Martin Street before continuing south

6219 - not servicing the school, use route 6218

6237 - operate as normal with pick up from Hunter Street however likely delays due to residual traffic from road closures

6240 - will not be using Hunter Street, not servicing Bell Street interchange. Diverted to stop at Timothy Molony Park and Martin Street before continuing south

6247 - not servicing the school Two special school services will operate to transport impacted students from the above changes. A bus supervisor will be on site to assist students with boarding the correct service. All other schools routes not listed will operate as usual.

Southern Cross

THE Southern Cross school bus run will be brought forward two hours.

Southern Cross will run all Ipswich services two hours prior to their normal timings.

This includes S20, S21, S22, S23, S24, S27, S28 and S29.

For example the pickup at Brassall SS at 2:50pm will depart at 12:50pm.

Minden Buses will operate from 1pm. >>Different bus service? Check Bus Queensland's website

St Joseph's Primary School

THE school will close at 1pm.

OSHC will operate from 2.45pm. There will be limited supervision available for students staying until 2.45pm. The principal has advised parents to collect their children between 12PM and 1PM and to be clear of the area before the road closures start.

Southern Cross

THE Southern Cross school bus run will be brought forward two hours.

Southern Cross will run all Ipswich services two hours prior to their normal timings.

This includes S20, S21, S22, S23, S24, S27, S28 and S29.

For example the pickup at Brassall SS at 2:50pm will depart at 12:50pm.

Minden Buses will operate from 1pm.

>>Different bus service? Check Bus Queensland's website

North Ipswich State School

NO buses will run in the afternoon and the school will not close early.

A bit of a party will be going on at North Ipswich State School with the Rewards Day being held at the same day.

Students will be able to play on a water slide will be on the school oval and the canteen will be opened, offering entertainment until the traffic lifts.

The Baton is expected to pass by the school about 3.40PM but congestion will start an hour earlier.

Police have told the school cars parked along Downs St will be towed or fined.

All parents who have students who catch a bus are encouraged to contact the bus company or make other arrangements.

Southern Cross

THE Southern Cross school bus run will be brought forward two hours.

Southern Cross will run all Ipswich services two hours prior to their normal timings.

This includes S20, S21, S22, S23, S24, S27, S28 and S29.

For example the pickup at Brassall SS at 2:50pm will depart at 12:50pm.

>>Different bus service? Check Bus Queensland's website

St Mary's Primary School

THE school will operate a normal school day.

Southern Cross

THE Southern Cross school bus run will be brought forward two hours.

Southern Cross will run all Ipswich services two hours prior to their normal timings.

This includes S20, S21, S22, S23, S24, S27, S28 and S29.

For example the pickup at Brassall SS at 2:50pm will depart at 12:50pm.

Minden Buses will operate from 1pm.

>>Different bus service? Check Bus Queensland's website

St Mary's College

THE school will finish early at 1.30PM.

An school event will run after hours at the church because two students from St Mary's are baton bearers.

Southern Cross

THE Southern Cross school bus run will be brought forward two hours.

Southern Cross will run all Ipswich services two hours prior to their normal timings.

This includes S20, S21, S22, S23, S24, S27, S28 and S29.

For example the pickup at Brassall SS at 2:50pm will depart at 12:50pm.

Minden Buses will operate from 1pm.

>>Different bus service? Check Bus Queensland's website

St Edmund's College

NO school today.

St Edmund's College will have a pupil free day on Thursday but students are welcomed to a sausage sizzle. Meet at St Mary's Church at 3.30PM, finishing about 4.40PM.

Ipswich Grammar School

THE school will operate a normal day, finishing at 3PM as usual.

Southern Cross

THE Southern Cross school bus run will be brought forward two hours.

Southern Cross will run all Ipswich services two hours prior to their normal timings.

This includes S20, S21, S22, S23, S24, S27, S28 and S29.

For example the pickup at Brassall SS at 2:50pm will depart at 12:50pm.

Minden Buses will operate from 1pm.

>>Different bus service? Check Bus Queensland's website

Ipswich Central State School

Chermside and Griffith Roads will be involved in closures from 4pm around the school vicinity. No one will have access to the school from this time.

Southern Cross

THE Southern Cross school bus run will be brought forward two hours.

Southern Cross will run all Ipswich services two hours prior to their normal timings.

This includes S20, S21, S22, S23, S24, S27, S28 and S29.

For example the pickup at Brassall SS at 2:50pm will depart at 12:50pm.

Minden Buses will operate from 1pm.

>>Different bus service? Check Bus Queensland's website

How the wider transport network will be impacted

Buses

Route 500 - will terminate at Booval station. If you are travelling to Ipswich CBD, change to a train service to complete your journey.

Route 502 - will terminate at Limestone Street, a short walk to the Ipswich CBD.

Route 503 - will terminate at Limestone Street, a short walk to the Ipswich CBD.

Route 506 - will terminate at Ipswich Hospital stopping at Limestone Street, a short walk to the Ipswich CBD.

Route 509 - will terminate at Limestone Street, a short walk to the Ipswich CBD.

Route 512 - will terminate at Ipswich Hospital stopping at Limestone Street, a short walk to the Ipswich CBD.

Route 514 - not operating in North Ipswich after 2.20pm until the next day. Service will run as a loop from Booval station to East Ipsiwch after 2.20pm.

Route 515 - will divert along Vogel Road between 12pm and 1.45pm, not operating north of Riverlink after 1.45pm and stopping at Limestone Street after 3pm. The loop service between Brassall and Riverlink will operate after 5pm.

Route 529 - will start at Booval station and travel via the the Warrego Highway, avoiding Ipswich CBD from 4.43pm. You will need to catch a train to access Booval station

A host of bus stops along the route will also be closed. See here for more details.

FULL LIST OF IPSWICH BATON BEARERS