Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dean Thomson with a flathead caught in the shallows on a jerk bait.
Dean Thomson with a flathead caught in the shallows on a jerk bait.
Fishing

Bass, yellowbelly, crabs on weekend radar

by Matthew Osley
17th Oct 2019 2:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FISHING LINES

MAROON Dam has been firing lately and the bass and yellowbelly are responding to a wide range of lures and baits.

Most anglers are fishing Maroon Dam either in the early mornings or later in the day.

Maroon Dam is one of the only dams near Brisbane that consistently offers topwater fishing for bass.

Topwater lures are one of my favourite methods to chase bass. The anticipation of a bass crunching your topwater lure is heart-stopping stuff.

Early mornings and late afternoons are the prime times to fish topwater for bass.

My three go-to top water lures for Maroon are the D-Style Reserve 70, Jackall Micro Pompadour and the Z-Man finesse frog.

Although these lures are different I tend to fish them the same.

Try parallel casting lily pads or weed edges and slow winding them with a few pauses and twitches.

The bass in Maroon Dam love to live in the weed and when they hit your lures they will try to take you back into the weed.

Run a 10lb leader and a fairly tight drag to help extract the bass from their weedy lairs.

If the bass are shying away from topwater lures, spinner baits, soft plastics and small diving lures are also scoring anglers with some decent sessions on the bass and yellowbelly.

Focus on the drop-offs and weed towers in the buoys of the dam and remember to add a bit of variation into the retrieve as this can trigger a strike from a following fish.

With a few storms hanging around, it is a good time to throw a few crab pots in the river.

The lack of rain over the past few months has allowed the saltwater to creep up the Brisbane River. This means you can catch mud crabs all the way to Colleges Crossing.

The mouths of creeks and the deeper bends of the river are a great place to start chasing crabs. Use half a mullet as bait in the pot and check them every few hours.

If you are restricted to the bank, the beaches off the Gold Coast are producing some quality catches of bream, whiting and flathead.

Focus on the beaches just south of the Sand Pumping Jetty or just inside the spit.

The whiting and bream are falling for small pieces of sand worm or squid strips.

Use the smallest sinker possible and a long shank hook to allow smaller fish to be released easily.

If you want to tangle with a flathead, try using smaller WA pilchards or whole white pilchards.

Use a ball sinker and a 60cm leader to provide movement in your bait.

Another popular method to catch flathead is throwing soft plastics into the surf.

Use a heavy jighead and 8-10cm paddle tail plastic like the Ecogear Balt or Keitech Easy Shiner.

These plastics are designed to resemble a bait fish and are great searching lures for covering ground when walking the beach.

They will also work on other species like jew, trevally and tailor so hold on tight just in case one of these speeders grabs your lure.

Charltons Bait and Tackle is at 18 Kerwick Street, Redbank. Phone (07) 3818 1677.

Share your top catches

Have you been out and about enjoying some recent fishing success?

If so, email your best photos and information to: qtsport@qt.com.au

Include your name, suburb and relevant details about your special catch.

More Stories

bass fishing tips charltons fishing fishing lines fishing tips hotspots in south east queensland maroon dam matthew osley weekend fishing outlook
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Terrifying pursuit on highway ends in frantic triple-0 call

    premium_icon Terrifying pursuit on highway ends in frantic triple-0 call

    Crime The man swerved and braked, with his vehicle later blocking the path of the ute on a suburban street.

    Why Ipswich talent is travelling so well in national league

    premium_icon Why Ipswich talent is travelling so well in national league

    News Eleison thriving with Brisbane Blaze in new elite competition

    Turning poo into power: How USQ hopes to solve energy issues

    premium_icon Turning poo into power: How USQ hopes to solve energy issues

    Education A project looks at turning human and animal waste into electricity

    PM attacked over lack of funding for Ipswich projects

    premium_icon PM attacked over lack of funding for Ipswich projects

    Politics Cash needed for highways and infrastructure projects.