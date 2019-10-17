Bass, yellowbelly, crabs on weekend radar

Dean Thomson with a flathead caught in the shallows on a jerk bait.

FISHING LINES

MAROON Dam has been firing lately and the bass and yellowbelly are responding to a wide range of lures and baits.

Most anglers are fishing Maroon Dam either in the early mornings or later in the day.

Maroon Dam is one of the only dams near Brisbane that consistently offers topwater fishing for bass.

Topwater lures are one of my favourite methods to chase bass. The anticipation of a bass crunching your topwater lure is heart-stopping stuff.

Early mornings and late afternoons are the prime times to fish topwater for bass.

My three go-to top water lures for Maroon are the D-Style Reserve 70, Jackall Micro Pompadour and the Z-Man finesse frog.

Although these lures are different I tend to fish them the same.

Try parallel casting lily pads or weed edges and slow winding them with a few pauses and twitches.

The bass in Maroon Dam love to live in the weed and when they hit your lures they will try to take you back into the weed.

Run a 10lb leader and a fairly tight drag to help extract the bass from their weedy lairs.

If the bass are shying away from topwater lures, spinner baits, soft plastics and small diving lures are also scoring anglers with some decent sessions on the bass and yellowbelly.

Focus on the drop-offs and weed towers in the buoys of the dam and remember to add a bit of variation into the retrieve as this can trigger a strike from a following fish.

With a few storms hanging around, it is a good time to throw a few crab pots in the river.

The lack of rain over the past few months has allowed the saltwater to creep up the Brisbane River. This means you can catch mud crabs all the way to Colleges Crossing.

The mouths of creeks and the deeper bends of the river are a great place to start chasing crabs. Use half a mullet as bait in the pot and check them every few hours.

If you are restricted to the bank, the beaches off the Gold Coast are producing some quality catches of bream, whiting and flathead.

Focus on the beaches just south of the Sand Pumping Jetty or just inside the spit.

The whiting and bream are falling for small pieces of sand worm or squid strips.

Use the smallest sinker possible and a long shank hook to allow smaller fish to be released easily.

If you want to tangle with a flathead, try using smaller WA pilchards or whole white pilchards.

Use a ball sinker and a 60cm leader to provide movement in your bait.

Another popular method to catch flathead is throwing soft plastics into the surf.

Use a heavy jighead and 8-10cm paddle tail plastic like the Ecogear Balt or Keitech Easy Shiner.

These plastics are designed to resemble a bait fish and are great searching lures for covering ground when walking the beach.

They will also work on other species like jew, trevally and tailor so hold on tight just in case one of these speeders grabs your lure.

