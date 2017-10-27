Basketball legend leaps into school work for Ipswich kids

LEROY THE LEADER: Leroy Loggins (centre) joins students from Bremer High and Leichhardt, Riverview and Silkstone State School on Wednesday.

LEROY THE LEADER: Leroy Loggins (centre) joins students from Bremer High and Leichhardt, Riverview and Silkstone State School on Wednesday. Rob Williams

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

YEARS after his heroics on the basketball court, Leroy Loggins is performing acts of greatness in the schools of Ipswich.

Leapin' Leroy stands as a 6 foot, five inch monument to what can be achieved against the odds, with nothing but a bit of self belief.

The Brisbane Bullets legend created the Leroy Loggins Community Organisation to help at-risk youth, and through his various programs has developed an excellent relationship with primary and secondary schools in Ipswich, which he visits regularly to conduct sport and social programs.

On Wednesday, Mr Loggins was at Bremer State High to celebrate One Tribe Day with students through sport, art, music and food.

Bremer community education counsellor Sandra Anderson said Mr Loggins had served as an excellent role model to the school's Indigenous population, which stands at 220 students, or about 12%.

"Leroy is unbelievablely good as a role model who the kids love having here," Ms Anderson said.

"When he starts off, he tells them his life story, which shows them how we can strive to be anything we want to be.

"He chose basketball to get himself out of what he was going through, and the kids just love hearing about that.

"It's about encouraging them to believe in themselves and knowing there's nothing that can keep you down."

The Loggins organisation runs programs known as The Game and Youngstorm in schools including Bremer High, Leichhardt, Silkstone and Riverview state schools.