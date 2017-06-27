Bashing victim frustrated with police investigation

Jim Dodrill, president of IRATE community group, campaigned against development close to Six Mile Creek at Collingwood Park. Photo: File

BASHING victim Jim Dodrill says he's frustrated the police have not made more headway with their investigation into Sunday's incident that left him and his elderly father battered and bruised.

The anti-corruption campaigner and his father Mitch were taken to hospital after being attacked by a group of people in bushland, at Collingwood Park.

Jim was not sure whether the attack was random or pre-arranged but said he's received no word from the police and his attackers are yet to be tracked down.

Queensland Police confirmed no charges had been laid in relation to the incident which is still under investigation.

"I'm a little frustrated," Jim said.

"It seems unbelievable with that many people involved the police haven't found anyone yet.

Jim Dodrill shared these images of himself after the attack in bush land at Collingwood Park on Sunday afternoon where his elderly father was also attacked.

"They have our missing property too.

"I've had no word from the police."

Jim said the attackers took his DSL camera, his keys, his jacket as well as his father's glasses and watch.

A council surveillance camera that may have caught the moments leading up to the vicious attack on an anti-corruption campaigner and his elderly father has disappeared.

Ipswich City Council confirmed the camera, which was not part of the Safe City Network but in place primarily to monitor illegal dumping, was nowhere to be found.

It is thought to have been stolen.