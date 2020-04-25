Bashers appeal rejected

An appeal by a man to overturn a jail term of more than 10 years for brutally bashing a couple in 2017 has been rejected by the Court of Appeal.

Lyndon James Brown was found guilty of assault causing grievous bodily harm to Tahlea Fagan and was also found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent against Christopher Schersby on March 19, 2017.

On March 19, 2017 Brown and a group of his friends went to the victim’s Booval apartment complex.

At the apartment complex Brown and a group of his friends hit Ms Fagan across the head with a spanner and brutally beat Mr Schersby for several minutes causing major head injuries.

At trial Brown remained steadfast in his belief that he was not at Ms Fagan and Mr Schersby apartment complex the day of the attack.

In sentencing, the trial judge found that Brown had lied on the witness stand when giving evidence.

Brown appealed the trial judges sentencing of more than 10 years on the grounds he found sentencing to be excessive, and also argued that the jury was not properly instructed by the trial judge as to the testimony of a police officer.

During the trial a police officer stated in evidence that he and other officers were at the Probation and Parole Office in Ipswich where Brown had an appointment to attend.

Browns lawyers made an application for the jury to be discharged on the ground that the evidence given by the police officer implied that the Brown had been previously placed on probation.

At trial the judge declined to discharge the jury and instead instructed the jury to ignore the evidence made by the police officer about Brown possibly being at the Probation and Parole Office.

The appeal judge dismissed the Browns appeal against conviction and refused Brown application for leave to appeal against sentencing.