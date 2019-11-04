Baseball bat robber tries to 'fine' man for bad behaviour

A MAN who fled the scene of a robbery before it was carried out has received a suspended jail term for his limited involvement in the offence.

The excuse provided by others involved was that the victim had been targeted for a fine as punishment for alleged bad behaviour towards a woman.

Cameron Raymond Napper, 29, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to unlawfully assaulting a man at North Ipswich on February 18, 2018; and demanding property with menaces.

In the Crown prosecution case, Napper was involved in the incident with co-offenders Jody Lee Junge, 35, Mathew Clayton, 47, and Tamara Tolan, who were sentenced previously for their roles.

In a twist to the tale, Napper had gone to police telling them of his involvement, and had tried to track down a mobile phone that had been stolen from the victim.

Prosecutor Evan O'Hanlon-Rose said Napper had been living in a share-house when the victim arrived after receiving a text message sent by Junge.

After Junge demanded the man "pay a fine” for his alleged bad behaviour towards a woman, Napper came out of a bedroom after Tolan went and got him.

Mr O'Hanlon-Rose said the man was seated on a lounge and because of a knee injury had been in no position to defend himself.

Junge had already struck the man under the chin with a baseball bat, the court was told.

Napper was then given the baseball bat and threatened to kill the victim if he kept talking to the woman.

Napper then demanded the man put his mobile phone on a table so he could smash it with the bat, and also made a comment about hitting his good leg.

Defence barrister Clare Hurley said Napper left the house and later returned and was told about what had happened in his absence.

"He did try to locate the victim's phone. He went on Facebook and messaged the victim's mother, and asked that the man could unblock him on Facebook so they could communicate,” Ms Hurley said.

"He sent a screen shot of Jody Junge. Then pinged the phone of the victim and went to the actual location where the phone was.

"He observed that it may be a drug dealer's house. He communicated with the victim that the phone was at a suspected drug house.”

Judge Dennis Lynch QC sentenced Napper to six months jail, suspended for two years.

He expressed some disbelief that the alleged reasoning behind "the escapade” was because people had been upset about the man's behaviour. Judge Lynch said this was "hypocrisy”, given some of charges previously faced by Napper's co-accused.

He said although Napper did threaten to hit the victim with the baseball bat, and made the demand to put the phone on the table so he could smash it, he did not inflict any physical harm.

He noted that Napper tried to locate the stolen phone afterwards, finding that this showed remorse.