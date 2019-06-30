Barty reveals warm up technique
Ashleigh Barty revealed to News Corp why she is incorporating spontaneous cricket matches into her Wimbledon warm ups. EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS
News Corp Australia photographed Barty, her coach Craig Tyzzer and boyfriend Garry Kissick playing cricket with a foam roller and a reaction ball during a practice session.
Barty said that the cricket matches were part of her routine, and it became even more organised at the Birmingham tournament she won in the lead up to Wimbledon.
"In Birmingham it was perfect, we had three indoor courts," she said.
"We used a single stick and it was a little bit better, more challenging, we taped up a tennis ball so it was swinging around a bit."
She said that they switched balls from a half taped tennis ball to "just one with a seam so it was heavier on one side.
But Barty and the team were more subdued at Wimbledon.
"But I didn't think that was appropriate when there were 40 other players around," she said.
"I don't care if we hurt anyone in our team, but I don't want to hurt anyone else."