Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ash Barty has been world No.1 for a total of 28 weeks.
Ash Barty has been world No.1 for a total of 28 weeks.
Tennis

Barty extends No.1 run to dizzying heights

by Leo Schlink
1st Feb 2020 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ASHLEIGH Barty's Australian Open loss has come with a silver rankings lining.

The Queenslander has extended her lead as world No.1 to 2266 points over Simona Halep in the provisional standings.

Barty's buffer is the equivalent of a grand slam title victory.

The French Open champion has spent 28 weeks in total at No.1 - a record by an Australian woman.

Barty's Melbourne Park conqueror, Sofia Kenin, will move into the top 10 next week and could reach as high as No.7 if she beats Garbine Muguruza.

Muguruza has climbed from No.30 to No.16 and could move to No.11 if successful in the final.

Novak Djokovic will return to No.1 if he lands a record eighth Open title.

Nick Kyrgios has returned to the top 20, rising six places after reaching the fourth round.

Alex de Minaur has slipped two places to No.23 after missing the Open because of groin soreness.

More Stories

Show More
alex de minaur ashleigh barty australian open garbine muguruza kick kyrgios novak djokovic simona halep sofia kenin tennis ranking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’ll slit your throats’: Sick attack on hospital guards

        premium_icon ‘I’ll slit your throats’: Sick attack on hospital guards

        Crime Two hospital security guards were spat on, punched and kicked in a terrifying assault by a patient who threatened to “kill their families, slit their throats”.

        Store in cycle success as rail trail interest hits top gear

        premium_icon Store in cycle success as rail trail interest hits top gear

        News Out There Cycling is just one of many businesses that has been able to open and...

        Pensioner ’shaken’ after claims police used excessive force

        premium_icon Pensioner ’shaken’ after claims police used excessive force

        News He alleges excessive force was used to remove him from his property. He claims he...

        Scorcher ahead for Ipswich

        premium_icon Scorcher ahead for Ipswich

        News Ipswich is in for a scorcher with temperatures set to soar