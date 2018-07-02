‘My son and I have been targeted’: Hall’s partner

Entertainer and former Hi-5 performer Lauren Brant with her partner and former AFL player Barry Hall with their son Miller Hall. Brant said her family has been unfairly attacked over her husband’s comments. Picture: Jerad Williams

THE partner of AFL legend Barry Hall says she has become the target of online trolls following her husband's crude on air remarks which led to his sacking.

Sydney Swans premiership captain Hall was sacked on the spot by Triple M on Friday night for making an offensive remark about the pregnant wife of ex-St Kilda star Leigh Montagna.

The remarks received widespread condemnation and forced Hall and his wife Lauren Brant to issue a public apology on Saturday afternoon.

However Brant said her and their son Miller have continued to be attacked by trolls in the fallout.

The former Hi-5 presenter took to social media to vent her frustration at the backlash, which happened while she was overseas in Bali with her son.

"Although it was completely wrong, it was not intended to be a malicious statement and there was absolutely no thought or substance behind it," Brent wrote.

"He fully admits that it was unacceptable, completely regrets it and has done his best to apologise for the offence he has caused.

"What I can not [sic] accept, is that he as a person is now being held as an example of what is wrong with this country in terms of its attitude towards women. He has lost his job because of it, our son and myself are being attacked (which is a whole other conversation, because how is verbally abusing a woman and innocent child an accepted response to someone being accused of being disrespectful to women?) and is getting labelled as something he is not."

Brant has previously been the subject of her own controversy after being rumoured to having an affair with NRL Footy Show host Beau Ryan in 2015.

Lauren Brant, Miller Hall and Barry Hall at Star Ball for Starlight Foundation at The Star Gold Coast. Picture: Regina King

Hall's comment was regarding a technique used by medical professionals, known as a 'membrane sweep', which Montagna's wife Erinn underwent to induce labour. Hall insinuated the doctor acted in a sexually inappropriate way.

Footy commentators and former AFL players on Saturday morning and Friday night publicly declared their support for the decision to terminate Hall on the spot.

However Brent said her husband shouldn't be vilified for what is a much larger issue.

Barry Hall and Lauren Brant at the Longines Records Club for the Commonwealth Games. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

"We both know there is a problem and understand that people are trying to change it but solely vilifying Barry for this incident is not going to fix it. You have the wrong man for that," she wrote.

"Look what's happened in this case, more people are focused on trolling Barry, myself and even our son than actually making a shift."