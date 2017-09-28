39°
Friends rally for barrel racer after Ipswich motorway horror

Barrel racer Veronica Coulter was seriously injured when a car hit the back of her broken-down truck last week.
Barrel racer Veronica Coulter was seriously injured when a car hit the back of her broken-down truck last week. Contributed
Melanie Keyte
FRIENDS and family of truck crash victim Veronica Coulter have said her condition is steadily improving in hospital.

The Fernvale woman was seriously injured last week when a car hit the back of her broken-down truck on the Ipswich Motorway as she checked the vehicle's rear for faults.

Ms Coulter was taken to hospital in a critical condition but is now talking to her loved ones as she recovers, according to her sister Kim.

Kim Coulter expressed the family's wish for privacy but thanked those supporting Veronica.

The community has since rallied around the talented barrel racer, with a GoFundMe page raising more than $5800 since Tuesday last week.

A friend of Ms Coulter's Christy Jasperson has also set up an online auction to help with medical costs and is taking bids via CC's Tack Shak Facebook page or ccjasperson@live.com.au.

Topics:  barrel racing fernvale ipswich motorway traffic crash veronica coulter

Gatton Star
