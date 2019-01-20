Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion are having another baby

Vikki Campion and Barnaby Joyce in introduced baby Sebastian on Seven. Picture: Sunday Night.

Barnaby Joyce and his partner Vikki Campion are expecting their second child, another son which they plan to name after the politician's late younger brother, Timothy.

Ms Campion is already showing a baby bump and the child is due in June when their first son, Sebastian, will be 14 months old, the Sunday Telegraph exclusively revealed.

The ex-deputy Prime Minister, who lost his job over the controversial relationship with his former media adviser, plans to name the boy Thomas after his grandfather, with Timothy as the baby's second name.

Timothy Joyce died aged 42 from cancer in June last year and his death deeply affected Barnaby.

Despite the estrangement from his wife at the time, Barnaby was captured embracing his former partner Natalie Joyce amid the emotion of his brother's funeral, which was attended by Joyce's daughters.

Mr Joyce's new partner Vikki Campion was not in attendance. It had previously been reported that Natalie Joyce fronted Ms Campion while she was working as Barnaby's media adviser and said he was "a married man with four children, out of bounds, off-limits".

The secret relationship which resulted in the birth of Sebastian in April last year strained relations between Barnaby and his first family even more because, it was revealed, Barnaby had always wanted a son.

And Sebastian had always been his and wife Natalie's number one choice to name a son. Mrs Joyce had the couple's daughters, Bridgette, Julia, Caroline, and Odette.

In an interview on the Channel 7 Sunday Night program, Ms Campion said circumstances had made Sebastian a "tough" kid and her and Barnaby's "relationship has only gotten stronger".

The 33-year-old had been surprised at the pregnancy, she said, because doctors had told her she was unable to have children.

"My mum she calls him miracle baby because that's really what he was. I'm really grateful for what we've got," she said.

After the arrival of the couple's second little miracle, Ms Campion is said to want to return to her career as a media and communications adviser.

Meanwhile, Barnaby will hit the campaign trail in his seat of New England for the Federal election, which is expected to take place in May.

