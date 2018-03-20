Will Barnaby's wife run against him in the next lection?

Barnaby Joyce and his estranged wife Natalie at the Federal Parliament Midwinter Ball last year before they separated. Picture Ray Strange

Barnaby Joyce and his estranged wife Natalie at the Federal Parliament Midwinter Ball last year before they separated. Picture Ray Strange

THE pained wife of Barnaby Joyce - described as "ethical and moral" - has been urged to run against her estranged husband at the next federal election.

Natalie Joyce, who shunned the media spotlight even before her husband's affair with former staff member Vikki Campion was publicly revealed, has been formally asked by Australia First Party (AFP) to contest New England as its far-right candidate.

It comes as Mr Joyce and his new partner are expecting the birth of their first child within weeks.

Questions are likely to be asked about the baby boy's paternity after Mr Joyce implied he could not be the father. Insiders say he has since admitted he made a mistake by publicly raising the shock prospect.

The baby's birth could coincide with the outcome of the next Newspoll, which could track Malcolm Turnbull losing 30 Newspolls in a row - a flashpoint for the Prime Minister.

In correspondence to Mrs Joyce, a mother of four, AFP assistant organiser Bob Beavers pointed to the recent scandal engulfing her family.

Barnaby Joyce with new partner Vicki Camption. Picture: Kym Smith

"Our Australia First Committee extends our full support to you in what unfortunately must be a period of stress to your person,'' the correspondence dated February 20 said.

"Stay strong in the knowledge that such has not been of your doing and does not reflect on any of the honourable values you are seen to hold, but is due to the deceit and actions of others.

"Overcoming any feelings of betrayal is very personal but in time positive action to move on with life is considered an essential component of managing such a situation and progressing again to an enjoyable, fulfilling and productive lifestyle.

"It is understood that in addition to holding ethical and moral principles you would undoubtedly be a person of political understanding.

"It is in this vein that I want to raise with you the idea of engaging with our Australia First Movement, which is founded on the political theory of Australianism and comprising high culture values.

"Such direction and intent would be to lead to your candidature for Australia first in the next Federal election for the seat of New England. Alternatively, candidature for the state seat of Tamworth would be considered."

Mrs Joyce could not be contact yesterday for comment.