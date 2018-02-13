Barnaby Joyce’s affair: How it happened

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and his wife Natalie in July, 2016. Picture: Britta Campion/The Australian

DEPUTY Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has denied Vikki Campion was his partner while she was employed in his office.

"I am very aware of the Ministerial Code of Conduct," Mr Joyce told reporters outside Parliament House this morning.

"It is without a shadow of a doubt that Vikki Campion is my partner now. But when she worked in my office, she was not my partner.

"When she worked in Matt Canavan's office, she was not my partner. And Damian Drum was not a minister."

But it's understood Ms Campion was employed in the Deputy Prime Minister's office for a number of weeks in later July and early August last year, after she left Resource Minister Matt Canavan's office.

A timeline of events last year shows Ms Campion was likely to have been pregnant with Mr Joyce's child at the time.

Here's what we know of what happened ever since Ms Campion first went to work for the embattled Nationals leader.

JUNE 2016

Vikki Campion goes to work on Mr Joyce's New England campaign for the 2016 election as a media adviser. She had previously worked for former NSW Nationals Deputy Premier Troy Grant.

AUGUST 2016

Ms Campion begins working in Mr Joyce's office as his media adviser.

She and her former fiance John Bergin call off their upcoming wedding during August.

The couple had been due to marry on November 5, 2016.

DECEMBER 2016

Mr Joyce's Chief of staff Di Hallam reportedly seeks Joyce's approval to have Campion transferred out of office. Hallam later quits to take up departmental role.

FEBRUARY 2017

Ms Campion is photographed in a Sydney bar with Mr Joyce.

APRIL 2017

Ms Campion leaves Barnaby Joyce's office and is transferred to Nationals senator and Resource Minister Matt Canavan's office as a media adviser working on a social media and digital role. The exact date has not been specified.

Natalie Joyce, the Deputy Prime Minister's estranged wife, reportedly confronts Campion in Tamworth.

In February 2018, Mrs Joyce says her husband's affair with Ms Campion began when she was working in his office.

Mr Joyce refuted that claim today, saying Ms Campion was not his partner at the time.

He said he and his wife had tried to reconcile in April.

MAY 2017

At the NSW Nationals conference in Broken Hill colleagues describe Mr Joyce as "a mess".

JUNE 2017

June 14: Mr Joyce and his wife attend the Midwinter Ball at Parliament House together.

Mrs Joyce joins her husband on an official trip to the UK, Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands on an official seven-day trip in late June, where he discusses Australia's trade future with Britain and the EU in the wake of Brexit.

June 25: The couple visit London Bridge to pay respects to victims of the Borough Market Islamic terror attack.

JULY 2017

July 25: Matt Canavan steps down from his ministerial role after being told by his mother that he might be an Italian citizen. His case is later referred to the High Court.

Ms Campion leaves Mr Canavan's office after he resigns from Cabinet.

The Daily Telegraphhas reported she returned to work in Mr Joyce's office temporarily before she was later transferred to Nationals MP Damian Drum's office in August. Mr Joyce's office has not confirmed the dates.

Ms Campion would have fallen pregnant mid-July if, as Mr Joyce confirmed today, the couple are expecting a baby together in mid-April.

AUGUST 2017

August 14: Mr Joyce tells Parliament he might be a dual citizen through holding New Zealand citizenship by descent. Mr Joyce refers his case to the High Court but does not step aside as Deputy Prime Minister or Agriculture and Water Resources Minister.

Ms Campion is understood to have been transferred to Mr Drum's office in late August.

He already has a media adviser. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is reportedly reassured by Joyce that the relationship with Campion is over. Drum says he was told the same thing. Former Joyce chief of staff Di Hallam takes up a senior position with the Inland Rail project.

SEPTEMBER 2017

Natalie Joyce reportedly asks a family friend, Catholic priest Father Frank Brennan, to counsel Joyce. Campion is seen managing Joyce media events at the federal Nationals conference in Canberra.

OCTOBER 2017

October 27: The High Court hands down its ruling on the 'citizenship seven': Joyce and four other MPs are ruled ineligible to sit in Parliament for holding dual citizenship.

October 29: New England by-election campaign officially begins.

Ms Campion reportedly takes stress leave.

NOVEMBER 2017

Natalie Joyce holidays in Bali with a daughter.

A man in a pub in Inverell angers Joyce during election campaign by reportedly saying "Say hello to your mistress".

DECEMBER 2017

December 2: Mr Joyce wins the New England by-election. He is sworn back into Parliament a few days later.

December 7: Mr Joyce confirms he has separated from his wife in a speech to Parliament during the same-sex marriage debate.

Ms Campion's employment in Mr Drum's office ends in December. The date has not been confirmed.

Her redundancy package is approved. She and Joyce move into an Armidale property provided rent-free by businessman Greg Maguire

JANUARY 2018

Mr Joyce and Ms Campion holiday together in north Queensland and NSW north coast.

FEBRUARY 2018

February 7: The Daily Telegraph reports Mr Joyce has moved in with Ms Campion, and the couple are expecting a child in April.

Since then, Mr Joyce has confirmed Ms Campion is now his partner.

February 13: Joyce denies Ms Campion was his partner when she worked in Canavan's office.

APRIL 2018

Ms Campion is due to give birth in mid-April.