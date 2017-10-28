Barking up wrong tree over problem canines

THE QT front page revealing barking dogs were one of the top complaints to the council (QT 26/10) - well it's the owners who are the problem.

A dog basically barks for three reasons: boredom, defending territory, reacting to other barking dogs.

What mystifies me is that about 50 per cent of dogs are large breeds, such as the german shepherd.

These big breeds are totally unsuited to a small block.

It is a form of cruelty to keep such big animals in a confined space.

Many aren't walked nearly enough.

And not to mention long-haired breeds that are totally unsuited to the sub-tropics. Why do people have them? Is it as a status symbol or for protection?

I moved from the city 20 years ago because of dogs. I returned to the city a few years ago and the dog problem, sorry owner problem, is exactly the same.

As for hoons not rating a mention in council complaints, you must be kidding. Why? People accept it and are too slack or afraid to complain.

So Springfield is the only area with a hoon problem? There are damned lies and statistics.

Use the police hoon line to report them.

