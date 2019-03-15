Barking mad baker's shop a tribute to his best friend

FRESH TREAT: Carol and Ben from Teddy's Bakery in North Booval have just opened the doors.

ASK the people behind the counter at the new Teddy's Bakery where the name came from, and you might notice a photo on the wall in pride of place.

Baker Ben Beaver and partner Carol Gong have renovated the shop in Gledson Street, North Booval and now it is a fully working bakery with everything from pies and coffee to bread and vegemite scrolls.

It is the latest in a string of bakeries which seem to be making a comeback in the Ipswich area, with two recently opening in Brassall, and another in Booval.

The bakery was named after Ben's best mate, his dog Teddy, who passed away 18 months ago.

"I named it after my dog, Teddy, and we have a picture of him in the bakery, and he was four years old when he passed away," Mr Beaver said.

"Sady I had to have him put down, as when he was very young he got diagnosed with epilepsy which just got worse. He had a seizure for 11 hours, and I was with him the whole time.

"It broke my heart, and it was Carol's idea to name the bakery after Teddy."

Ben is the man who works all night baking fresh treats, and brings almost three decades of baking experience to local residents.

"Over the years I've worked for Brumby's, Coles and lots of independent bakers, all up about 28 years now. I like this area, and someone told us about this shop space, and when we looked at it we thought it was a good spot with decent foot traffic. We did at one time look at the one in East Ipswich on Jacaranda Street that closed down.

"I think bakeries are coming back because supermarket bread is cheap and tasteless. Many bakers lose their passion for baking, but I never have. I make my products from scratch," Ben said. "It's hard work but I love it. I do everything myself...breads, rolls, cakes, pastries. All done the traditional way."

Ben is a big believer in supporting local business, and takes lots of pride in the fact he is from Ipswich, plus has taken on three staff to meet demand.

"I'm an Ipswich boy, and even our coffee is a brand that is roasted in Ipswich, we all have to support our local small businesses and I'm no different.

"Our pies are going off, we did about 80 on day one and they've remained popular, plus its such a competitive market. I guess the secret to a good pie is they must be thick and chunky. You don't want a pie where everything falls out.

"The reaction so far has been very good, they are happy to see us open.

Teddy's Bakery is now open at 36 Gledson Street, North Booval. Do you have a new business you want to tell us about? Email qt@qt.com.au today!