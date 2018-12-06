Baristas Of Ipswich

EACH season QT Magazine will meet those people who are on the frontline of keeping this city moving. Without our Baristas, Ipswich would come to a standstill, let's be honest.

This month we meet Nick Murray from Dancing Bean in the Ipswich CBD. He takes his art very seriously.

How long have you been a Barista?

Ten years.

What makes a good coffee?

Consistency, patience and control.

What's your favourite coffee?

Flat white. It's a simple, age old classic that profiles the coffee and is one of the best for getting the flavour out of the coffee.

What's the oddest request you've ever had?

Half strength decaf latte, extra froth, extra hot, soy milk with a shot of hazelnut cinnamon on top.

Why is coffee so important to a Café?

It's the major source of revenue, it shows passion and integrity, plus allows people to connect.

Does Ipswich have a coffee addiction?

I believe so, you only have to see how many cafés there are in Ipswich doing so well.

What do you love about your job?

I have a fantastic boss, work with good people and meet so many customers from all kinds of walks of life that let me build wonderful connections.

Why should people be extra nice to their Barista?

If you're don't be nice to your barista we'll give you decaf!