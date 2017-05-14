21°
Ipswich barista reveals the secret to a good coffee

14th May 2017 10:00 AM
Jamaica Blue barista Jessica Bishop.
Jamaica Blue barista Jessica Bishop.

EACH month QT will meet those people who are on the frontline of keeping this city moving. Without our Baristas, Ipswich would come to a standstill, let's be honest.

This month we meet Jessica Bishop from Raceview, who you'll find behind the coffee machine at Jamaica Blue in Riverlink. She takes her responsibility of getting the workers and customers of Riverlink up and running very seriously. Born and bred in Ipswich, she loves coffee, coffee and coffee...in that order.

How long have you been a Barista?

I've been a barista for about seven years now. I've worked at Donut King, Coffee Club and three years now at Jamaica Blue Riverlink.

What makes a good coffee?

It does take a good passion to make a great coffee. Anyone can make a coffee, but it takes passion to make a great one. It comes down also to the blend, the beans and the fact you know what you're doing to get the outcome. Some places I've been to you can see the person behind the counter isn't enjoying what they are doing then you're not going to get a great coffee. Quite often I won't serve a coffee if I don't think it's up to standard. I always ask myself if I was the customer would I be happy with that?

What's your favourite coffee?

I love a Long Black, or a Piccolo. I like more coffee, less milk.

What's the oddest request you've ever had?

People have their preferences, but I've never had anything odd. I sometimes get asked for milks that aren't that common, like rice milk. Over the years I've found that more and more people are asking for alternatives to normal milk. Almond milk is very popular now, lots of people are mixing things up, and milks have come a long way in the last few years. When I started it was just full cream or skim, that was it. So many milks, with healthy options are so readily available now.

Why is coffee so important to a Café?

You can get good food and good service anywhere, but not everyone wants that. Some people just want a coffee and that's all, so it has to be good enough for them to come back the next day. You can sell a coffee but you can't get a good one unless you know what you're doing and where your business is going.

Does Ipswich have a coffee addiction?

Oh yes! I see so many customers early who say they can't get going until they've had their first coffee of the day.

What do you love about your job?

I love the creativity of the job, and I'm a people person. I do enjoy making coffee, there's an artist in me that loves that ability to create something.

Why should people be extra nice to their Barista?

When you are in a bad mood your coffee reflects that, so be nice to your Barista because we make better coffees when we are happy! Luckily I love what I do, so I'm happy most of the time.

