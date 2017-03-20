Barista opens up about Ipswich's coffee addiction

EACH month QT Magazine will meet those people who are on the frontline of keeping this city moving.

Without our Baristas, Ipswich would come to a standstill, let's be honest.

This month we met JILL GREAVES from Yamanto, who you'll find at Coffee Club Ipswich City Heart.

How long have you been a barista?

I've been working as a Barista for almost three and a half years at The Coffee Club in the Icon Tower.

What makes a good coffee?

Lots of practice and training for starters. Life is too short for bad coffee.

The blend of the coffee is so important along with the temperature . The extraction time of the coffee has to be just right to achieve the perfect creamy golden crema on top of the espresso shot.

The texturing of the milk is also very important this should be smooth , creamy and have a glossy look to it , of course regular back flushing of the coffee machine and the timing of the coffee extraction is crucial throughout the day. All of the above combined makes for a perfectly balanced cup of coffee. I'm so much more confident at what I do than when I started with the coffee club in 2013.

What's your favourite coffee?

Long black with a dash of skim milk.

What's the oddest request you've ever had?

I've never had a really strange request, but I do find now that people are very specific about how they like their coffee . Some ask for it at a specific temperature or strength. This means I can deliver them their perfect coffee every time.

Does Ipswich have a coffee addiction?

I definitely think so,we have so many good places to get coffee now, especially in the CBD. Competition means you have to take pride in what you do and go the extra mile for your customers.

What do you love about your job?

I wake up and I can't wait to get to work, I love what I do, I love seeing my customers each day and the people I work with. I know this sounds really sad but even on my days off I miss being at work.