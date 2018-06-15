Baristas of Ipswich: Wild Rose Cafe

IN each season QT Magazine will meet those people who are on the frontline of keeping this city moving. Without our Baristas, Ipswich would come to a standstill, let's be honest.

This issue we catch up with Verity Ireland, who at 19 is co-owner and chief coffee quality control and production officer at Wild Rose Café on Blackstone Road. She says you can just call her the café's barista, either is fine.

How long have you been a Barista?

Two years, but working at the café for four years.

What makes a good coffee?

Quality beans are the secret. I have an Italian uncle and his standards are pretty high, plus our coffee supplier is also Italian. My uncle tried my coffee and gave me the thumbs up. We use Lunardini coffee which is grown in Mexico and roasted in Italy. We are the only café in Ipswich that has it.

What's your favourite coffee?

Cappuccino. I have to be honest, I like the chocolate on top.

What's the oddest request you've ever had?

Probably the person who asked for seven sugars in their coffee.

What is popular now compared to when you started?

We do stock lots of different milks like soy, almond, coconut. Some people like a mixture of milks.

How many coffees a day you make on average?

Business is growing and I'm easily doing over 100 a day.

Why is coffee so important to a Café?

It's the reason people come back to a café. Without good coffee a café can't thrive and grow.

Does Ipswich have a coffee addiction?

Absolutely. You just have to look how many places you can get coffee from in Ipswich now compared to a few years ago.

What do you love about your job?

I do everything in the café, from doing dishes to cleaning, but coffee is my passion. I want people to walk out knowing they have a good coffee. If its not up to my standard I'll put it aside and start again. I love the frothy coffees, they are my favourite to make.