Bargains just for you

SALVOS stores across Ipswich, Brisbane and Logan will be offering bargains for their customers for one week only this month as part of National Op Shop Week.

From Sunday, August 27 until Saturday, September 2, they will be offering 50% off everything (excluding new items) as a way of encouraging more people to shop at Salvos stores and donate unwanted items to help those in need.

The Salvos at Yamanto will be one of the stores taking part in the promotion.

Salvos general manager for Australia's eastern territory Neville Barrett is hoping the community will embrace the event.

"Australians can make a real difference to their community and the environment by taking part in National Op Shop Week,” he said.

"It's a win-win for people to get involved.

"You can clear out the closet or your garage of things you no longer require, and at the same time help others in need.

"We have 350 Salvos stores in Australia and each one is fundamental to supporting the mission and programs of The Salvation Army.”

Salvos stores have been helping struggling families and individuals for more than 130 years, raising millions of dollars to support The Salvation Army.

Pre-loved and recycled furniture, clothing and goods are donated to the stores and then sorted and checked before being distributed free of charge to those in need through The Salvation Army's network of Community Service Centres, with the remainder being offered for sale through Salvos stores, with all profits going towards a range of vital Salvation Army programs to assist people in need.