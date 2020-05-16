Bargains galore with Vinnies to reopen one Ipswich store

Vinnies will be reopening 53 stores across Queensland on Monday, May 18, including the store in Springfield.

Vinnies will be reopening 53 stores across Queensland on Monday, May 18, including the store in Springfield.

BARGAIN hunters in Springfield rejoice, as your local Vinnies store will reopen its doors following a brief closure due to COVID-19 on Monday.

The thrift shop chain will open 53 stores across the state on May 18, with the store on Commercial Dr in Springfield included in that list.

However, other Vinnies stores throughout Ipswich remain closed until further notice.

The charity’s 153 shops were temporarily closed from March 30 during the beginning of coronavirus restrictions, but they will now operate to all federal and state health directives and conform to all social distancing required.

Vinnies chief executive officer Kevin Mercer said the whole organisation was excited that many of the well-loved shops could once again offer quality products to its customers.

“Our shops are such a huge part of our community, and our customers, volunteers, members, and staff have all missed them,” he said.

“The return of our shops will be a huge benefit to communities throughout Queensland as they sell affordable high-quality preloved items supporting people in our communities at a time when it is most needed.

“I cannot say a big enough thank you to the people who continue to help Vinnies support the most vulnerable in our community, especially with so many Queenslanders currently impacted by COVID-19.”

Mr Mercer said stores would once again be accepting donations from the community from next week.

“You did a great job of clearing out and keeping your quality preloved items for us – now’s the time to bring them into our shops and leave them in our contact-free donation drop zones in store,” he said.

“Please check first that your local store is open as we can only accept donations at our open stores.”

To celebrate the reopening, the store will be having a 50 per cent off sale on selected stock.

Details of the opening times of shops will be updated on the Vinnies website at www.qld.vinnies.org.au/vinnies-qld-shops-re-opening and on social media at @VinniesQLD on Facebook and @vinniesqld on Instagram.

Vinnies Springfield is located at 10-22 Commercial Drive, Springfield.