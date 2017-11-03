Lifestyle

Bargains galore to be found at clothes swap

STYLISH: Ron Banks inspects a pair of pants at the annual Boonah Clothes Swap.
by Ashleigh Howarth

WOULD you like to create a whole new look and add to your wardrobe without spending a fortune?

Head down to the Boonah Cultural Centre on Saturday, November 4 and grab yourself some great bargains at the annual community clothes swap.

The event is organised by the Boonah Organisation for a Sustainable Shire to celebrate National Recycling Week.

Fashionistas will be able to swap clothes, shoes and accessories for free. But if you find something you like and it can't be swapped, it's just a gold coin donation to purchase a wide variety of quality men's, women's and children's wear.

Boonah Organisation for a Sustainable Shire secretary Julie Jackson said the event was always a big hit with locals, and expected this year would be no different.

"We invite people to participate by bringing along a few items to swap, or just come along and talk to us to learn something new from the world of recycling," she said.

"There's so many initiatives that people can get involved in. Displays and demonstrations will show how easy it is to upcycle and reuse everyday things to create interesting and practical new items."

Mrs Jackson said visitors could also bring along items which organisers would collect for local recycling initiatives.

These include: Mobile phones and accessories for the Mobile Muster, old plastic store and credit cards to be fashioned into guitar picks, bras and swimmers for the Uplift Project, household batteries for Aldi Recycling and spectacles for the Lions Recycle for Sight Program.

The Boonah Clothes Swap will be held at the Boonah Cultural Centre on Saturday, November 4 from 9am-1pm.

The Boonah Cultural Centre is located at 3 High St, Boonah.

For more information about the day, contact Julie by phoning 0435 992 798 or by sending an email to boonahboss@hotmail.com.

