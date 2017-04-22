Bargain hunters flock to Ipswich's newest retailer TK Maxx

WELCOME: Staff from TK Maxx at West Ipswich greet customers at their grand opening.

SHOPPERS were keen to enter the doors to grab themselves a bargain at the grand opening of Ipswich's newest retailer, TK Maxx.

The West Ipswich store was a buzz of activity as residents came to inspect the new store at the Ipswich Homebase.

The TK Maxx store at West Ipswich was one of 35 former Trade Secret stores which were converted into the popular European retailer.

The shop features a wide range of homewares, fashion, cosmetics, shoes, toys and more, all at big names and top brands.

BARGAIN HUNTERS: Jennifer Sharp and Dominique Hill couldn't wait to inspect the new store. Ashleigh Howarth

Yolanda Bodh loved the store so much that it was her second trip to the store in a number of days.

"I just love it here,” she said.

"It's great because there is a wide variety.”

HAPPY SHOPPERS: Lois Battisson, Yolanda Bodh and Tashi Bodh enjoyed looking through the aisles at TK Maxx West Ipswich. Ashleigh Howarth

Margaret Ringle was also one of the many bargain hunters who were up nice and early to see what was on the shelves.

"I love their variety of clothing and fashion accessories,” she said.

"What I like the most is you see things that you haven't seen before. Most stores you go to tend to have the same stock.

"I have definitely seen a few things that have caught my eyes.”

TX Maxx plan to open additional stores across the country later this year.

There are currently more than 500 TK Maxx stores spread across six European countries.