25°
News

Bargain hunters flock to Ipswich's newest retailer TK Maxx

Ashleigh Howarth | 22nd Apr 2017 10:11 AM
WELCOME: Staff from TK Maxx at West Ipswich greet customers at their grand opening.
WELCOME: Staff from TK Maxx at West Ipswich greet customers at their grand opening. Ashleigh Howarth

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHOPPERS were keen to enter the doors to grab themselves a bargain at the grand opening of Ipswich's newest retailer, TK Maxx.

The West Ipswich store was a buzz of activity as residents came to inspect the new store at the Ipswich Homebase.

The TK Maxx store at West Ipswich was one of 35 former Trade Secret stores which were converted into the popular European retailer.

The shop features a wide range of homewares, fashion, cosmetics, shoes, toys and more, all at big names and top brands.

BARGAIN HUNTERS: Jennifer Sharp and Dominique Hill couldn't wait to inspect the new store.
BARGAIN HUNTERS: Jennifer Sharp and Dominique Hill couldn't wait to inspect the new store. Ashleigh Howarth

Yolanda Bodh loved the store so much that it was her second trip to the store in a number of days.

"I just love it here,” she said.

"It's great because there is a wide variety.”

HAPPY SHOPPERS: Lois Battisson, Yolanda Bodh and Tashi Bodh enjoyed looking through the aisles at TK Maxx West Ipswich.
HAPPY SHOPPERS: Lois Battisson, Yolanda Bodh and Tashi Bodh enjoyed looking through the aisles at TK Maxx West Ipswich. Ashleigh Howarth

Margaret Ringle was also one of the many bargain hunters who were up nice and early to see what was on the shelves.

"I love their variety of clothing and fashion accessories,” she said.

"What I like the most is you see things that you haven't seen before. Most stores you go to tend to have the same stock.

"I have definitely seen a few things that have caught my eyes.”

TX Maxx plan to open additional stores across the country later this year.

There are currently more than 500 TK Maxx stores spread across six European countries.

Ipswich Queensland Times
5 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

5 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

THERE is plenty to do around the region

Fight over poker machine was provoked - court

Court agrees Redbank Plains pub basher was provoked

UPDATE: Teen injured in horror crash shows 'positive signs'

Bruklan was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday. Photo: Facebook.

“(We have seen) recognition of his parents' voices.”

Bargain hunters flock to Ipswich's newest retailer TK Maxx

WELCOME: Staff from TK Maxx at West Ipswich greet customers at their grand opening.

European retailer opens their doors to Ipswich shoppers.

Local Partners

LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Six Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Plenty on offer from across the region

STORE OPENING: First 1000 in line for freebies

European chain department store TK Maxx is moving to Ipswich.

TK MAXX will open its doors in Ipswich on Saturday

Bubbles on the Lake event cancelled, again

The free Bubbles on the Lake event will go ahead this Saturday.

The Bubbles on the Lake event has been cancelled.

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg pledge big sum to flood appeal

THE Ballina-raised star and his wife confirmed the donation to charity organisation Rise Above the Flood.

Logies tips: Who will walk away with the statues?

Gold Logie winner Waleed Aly after the 2016 Logie Awards.

Waleed Aly is tipped to walk away with the golden gong.

Book Review: The Shape of Us by Lisa Ireland

Cook says it's almost as if this was written with her in mind

Dave Hughes ready to push boundaries at Logies

Dave Hughes is getting ready to host the Logies.

Will Dave Hughes push the envelope too far at the Logies?

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj.

Fans not impressed with scenes from rap star's new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

LOCATION COUNTS!

27 Willowtree Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Situated in the very popular 'Fair View Rise' Estate, Flinders View this wonderful property is conveniently located a few minutes' drive to Ipswich City Centre and...

Luxurious Family Home with Room for a Shed, Caravan or Boat!

13 Amie Place, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This stunning & fully renovated family home is sure to grab your attention. Compare it to anything else on the market and you are sure to fall in love with the...

OWNERS LOOKING TO MOVE ON

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

31 Atlantic Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

This is the perfect family home for both families and investors and here’s why! This home has fantastic street appeal and it is totally established. It has an...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $329,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

RENOVATED FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN IN PRIME BRASSALL POSITION!

36 Vogel Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $319,000 NEG

This amazing and feature packed family home is actually much bigger than you think and not only does it have three (3) large and separate living areas but it has...

Lot7 Old Homebush Road Gowrie Junction Highly Motivated Seller needs this SOLD !! 18 Block Subdivision

Lot 7 Old Homebush Road, Gowrie Junction 4352

Rural 0 0 Auction 19/5/17

Gowrie Junction has been tagged as one of the Boom suburbs close to Toowoomba. This rare parcel of land will be sure to create a large amount of interest. Approx...

THE RENOVATOR

49 Blackall Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This very modest early 1920's mining cottage is ready to be transformed into something special. Located on a flat tree lined 600m2 block and is within walking...

RENOVATION PERFECTION ON A BIG BLOCK

12 Leopard Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This beautifully renovated home sits on a large 800m2 corner block with rear yard access and heaps of room for a massive shed & pool. Your first impression when...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT OR BUILD A SECOND HOME FOR FAMILY OR BUILD THE BIGGEST SHED YOU CAN IMAGINE OR…

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!