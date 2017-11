A series of items including a leap pad, various barbie dolls, DVDs, baby toys, wrapped presents, shoes and clothing items have been stolen.

POLICE are investigating after toys, Barbie dolls and wrapped presents were stolen from a Leichhardt home on November 14.

Police say a person accessed the house via an open window between 3 and 4.30pm and took a series of items including a leap pad, various barbie dolls, DVDs, baby toys, wrapped presents, shoes and clothing items.

Investigations are continuing.