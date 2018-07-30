Popular business opening second store in Ipswich

Springfield City Group's Aldrin Samuel (left), Chris Lewis (right) and Naren Sinnathamby (middle) congratulate Shelleigh and Fana Lole on their new business.

Springfield City Group's Aldrin Samuel (left), Chris Lewis (right) and Naren Sinnathamby (middle) congratulate Shelleigh and Fana Lole on their new business.

A SECOND Lole's Barbershop will open soon in Springfield.

Over the past four years the business has had great success, leading owners Shelleigh and Fana Lole to take the chance on a second location.

The first shop in Commercial Drv will continue to operate, while the new one will be located under the Park Avenue Apartments next to Pizzeria la Prima.

Mrs Lole said the new shop would continue to offer the great customer service which has led to their success.

"It's gone really well, we've got a great team of boys," Mrs Lole said.

"We'll see how far we can take it."

The new shop which is due to open in a few weeks will be similar but will look and feel a little different.

"I think the thing for us is service, our boys always take their time. They're genuinely interested in who's in the chair. The cuts are on point as well."

There's three new barbers already lined up to start work and when the shop is running at capacity another two will be hired.

Lole's Barbershop is also selling their own line of clothing and products such as beard oil.

They offer mens cuts and shaving as well as ladies undercuts and fades and have a new app called Lole's Barber Shop' allowing you to join the queue from anywhere.

How Lole's Barbershop began:

The Lole's sort of fell into owning their own shop by accident.

Mrs Lole said her husband had been building Brisbane's tunnels for seven years and got to a point where he didn't know what to do next.

"I've been cutting hair on and off since I was 17, but it was more of a hobby when we couldn't afford haircuts so I used to sneak my grandfather's clippers and pretty much hack into my brothers, mates, and even the kids in the neighbourhood's hair," Mr Lole said.

"My late Grandfather, (who's original first name was Lole before changing it when he became a Chief), loved the responsibility of being the barber of our family.

"It was pretty scary at the time though because he was half blind and used to always clip our ears, but we really loved him for taking great pride in looking after us.

"We moved here to Brisbane in July 2008 and I picked up a job working in scaffolding before moving into the tunnelling industry, working on the Clem 7, Airport Link and Legacy Way.

"After seven-and-a-half years of construction I knew it was time for a change. Although the money was great, it wasn't what I was about, my wife and kids were everything to me and I felt like I was missing out too much working 12 hour shifts six days a week. I wanted and needed to find something that would allow me to spend more time with my young family.

"After making the decision to finish up with construction, the search to find another job began and it actually became quite a stressful process.

"Attending church services and men's conferences made me really understand purpose and importance of living life with a purpose rather than trying to just fit in here and there.

"No one knew I could cut hair when I first came to Brisbane and it wasn't until a friend of mine needed a cut and then all of a sudden people were lining up at my house wanting haircuts.

"Behind the chair I found out that I wasn't just a barber but became a brother to complete stranger, I was somebody that just needed to share stories or testimonies, sharing with dudes that were going through hard times even connecting people and businesses...all of this was happening whilst sitting on my chair...to cut a long story short, this is where I found my purpose, in my garage.

"The decision to open a shop was a bit of a daunting one given that I didn't have any business experience but I knew I loved what I started in my garage and wanted to explore it more. I really didn't know where to start and the process required a lot of faith and prayer and then before I knew it, everything started falling into place.

"First step was for my wife and I to complete our Cert III in Business Administration and from there Lole's Barber Shop, named after my Grandfather Lole Leau Masinalupe Maiava was birthed."

What they love about it:

"A lot of people don't understand why I love barbering a much as I do, but it's given me a platform to not only provide for my family, but to also give back. It's the opportunity to give back that makes me show up every day," Mr Lole said.

"It doesn't always have to be about great haircuts or money as I truly believe the greatest gift you could give someone is your time. From being behind the chair I've learnt that meeting new people and building great friendships and really focusing on relationships is paramount to a happy life. The most important thing really is relationships, firstly with your family and then with the boarder community.

"Greater Springfield is a thriving development and we feel blessed to be part of this awesome community. We continue to grow with the city and have made some wonderful connections in the area. The sense of community is very much alive here and we are honoured to be a part of it.

"My favourite thing though would be getting involved with sports with the young kids in the area.

"I've had the pleasure of coaching both of my sons at our local Springfield Lakes Hawks Rugby Union Club before moving onto coaching my daughter's Ipswich Falcons U12 Touch team alongside my wife Shelleigh.

"Shelleigh also co-ordinates the Springfield Lakes Junior Touch summer module that typically sees around 300 kids play touch on Friday nights at the local fields. This provides a platform for kids to learn new skills, make new friends and get fit in the process. Again, something the community has really embraced."