Barber shop’s close shave during COVID-19

Mel Parker and Renee Houston from Houston and Co Barber Shop.

A SMALL business owner who didn’t know if her barber shop could survive the COVID-19 era has joyfully reopened her doors.

It was a troubling and uncertain five weeks for Houston and Co Barber Shop owner Renee Houston, who made the tough decision to voluntarily close as the deadly virus continued to spread across the country.

“We were an industry that wasn’t forced to be shut down. We kept waiting for the government to shut us down but eventually I made the tough decision to close to protect our own health,” Mrs Houston said.

“The health of our staff members and our families was at the forefront of our minds, so closing without actually being told we had to close was a really hard decision to make.

Grace Batten, Renee Houston and Damian Roche from Houston and Co Barber Shop at the Karalee Shopping Village.

“We are a fairly new business. We have only been open since August, so only about six months before all this happened.

“It was a really scary time. You put everything on the line for the business and you don’t know if you are going to come out the other side.”

But as the number of new confirmed cases across the state continued to decline, and no new cases reported within the West Moreton Health region in over a month, Mrs Houston felt now was the time to throw open her doors again.

Since reopening her barber shop at the Karalee Shopping Village this week, customers have come back in their droves to support the small business.

“We have been inundated with people booking appointments. We are completely booked out until next week,” Mrs Houston said.

“People have been popping their heads in to say hello and tell us how much they have missed us.

“The support from the community has been amazing, you can’t pay for that.

Damian Roche from Houston and Co Barber Shop in Karalee tends to a client.

“Even when we were closed we were still getting lots of messages of support, even though I couldn’t read them at the time because I was so emotional.

“But knowing we have come out the other side, and have been so fortunate to have the community’s support, it really makes me proud of what we are doing here in the local community.

“I go home proud of what we are creating here, and really proud of my staff.”

Houston and Co Barber Shop is open for appointments only to limit the number of people in the shop at any given time.

Find them at the Karalee Shopping Village, 39-51 Junction Rd, Chuwar.