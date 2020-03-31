Barber shop to shut doors after 55 years in business

SCOTT Jones can't remember a time when he hasn't been involved in the barber shop his dad established more than half a century ago.

This week he has made the difficult decision to close its doors for the final time.

His father started Max's Barber Shop in 1965 in the Kerwick Hotel in Redbank.

Max moved to a shopfront in the newly constructed St Ives Shopping Centre in Goodna in 1973 but six months later, the 1974 flood went over the roof.

The business made the switch to their current location on Queen St in 1985.

The closure today isn't a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic as a number of factors had piled up.

"It's something I've been pondering over for quite a while," Mr Jones said.

"It's just getting harder to pay the bills."

Mr Jones finished school in 1981 and went straight to work for his dad, staying in the business ever since.

"I've been involved with it all my life," he said.

"I did my apprenticeship with my dad."

Max retired 15 years ago, with his son taking the reins, before he sadly passed away in January.

"There's been a lot of memories and a lot of great customers," Mr Jones said.

"I've still got customers who were coming to dad from 55 years ago.

"Some are still originals. A lot now these days would be sons, grandsons, great grandsons and, in some cases, great grandsons."

He said he loved his job because of the people.

"It's people from all walks of life and all careers and experiences," he said.

"They come in and have a chat. We make each other feel good at the end of the day."

Mr Jones had hoped to hold a celebration in the shop today but current social distancing regulations means that can no longer happen.

"On behalf of myself, my dad and staff, we'd just like to thank all the people and customers who came to us over the years," he said.

"It's going to be a sad day but it's come to what it's come to.

"Goodna sometimes gets a bad wrap but dad never let anyone knock the place. Between Redbank and Goodna, it gave him a living and it gave him a life."

Mr Jones will start work for Gentlemen's Barber Shops in Redbank Plains.