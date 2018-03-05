‘Pro-men’ barber cops discrimination complaint

Joy Arnott owner of Star Barber has had a woman lodge an anti-discrimination complaint against her because she only cuts men's hair. Picture: Keri Megelus

Joy Arnott owner of Star Barber has had a woman lodge an anti-discrimination complaint against her because she only cuts men's hair. Picture: Keri Megelus

A BARBERSHOP owner who has had an anti-discrimination complaint lodged against her for refusing service to women says she is "pro-men, not anti-women".

Darwin Star Barber owner Joy Arnott said the dispute had been raised after she told the customer that she only cut men's hair. It was unclear what sort of haircut the woman had requested.

In Facebook posts Ms Arnott argued she offered "specialist services" and joked that she would provide "special ladies haircuts (for) only $1000".

"Women do not have the right to take up space everywhere, just because they are women," Ms Arnott told The NT News.

"This is an outrageous sense of entitlement and it does not reflect what I understand the anti-discrimination act is all about or should be used for."

The complaint is under investigation by the Northern Territory Anti-Discrimination Commission. The Commissioner was unable to comment on the matter.

The barbershop's website described the business as: "Darwin's premier Barbershop for men".

"A place where men can get a great cut and shave, enjoy the conversation, the music and a beverage," the site reads.

"Inspired by old-school barbering techniques and fashion, and the nostalgia for a place when men could be men.

"Star Barber strives to deliver impeccable service, distinguished style and an enjoyable relaxed environment."

Star Barber owner Joy Arnott has had a woman lodge an anti-discrimination complaint against her because she only cuts men's hair. Picture: Keri Megelus

Ms Arnott said her business was "pro men not anti-women" but couldn't provide further details of the complaint because of privacy reasons.

She told ABC Darwin she had found success in providing a "safe and nurturing environment for men" and that protections for gender-discriminating businesses should be enshrined in law.

"I think [men are] entitled to have a space that's designed for them, and that women don't have the right to just come in and take up space everywhere because they're women," she told the public broadcaster.

The entrepreneur said she felt personally attacked by the complainant.

Ms Arnott later posted on Facebook that she planned to apply for "a legal exemption from the anti discrimination legislation" like women's-only gym, Fernwood.