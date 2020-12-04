Barber caught riding stolen motorcycle

A BARBER caught riding a stolen motorcycle with false plates has been hit with a $7500 fine and a jail term.

Rami Chaarani, 22, from Brassall and previously Adelaide, pleaded guilty to a dozen charges at Ipswich Magistrates Court, including evading police at Brassall on November 24 last year; unlawful use of a stolen motorcycle on April 15 this year; possession of false registration plates; driving without a licence (demerit points); possession of anything used in the commission of a crime; possession of dangerous drugs at Doolandella on April 15; driving/riding an unregistered motor vehicle; trespass; and breach of bail on July 2.

The court heard Chaarani is a talented barber.

He has criminal history in South Australia.

Chaarani is not accused of actually stealing the motorcycle, but did plead guilty to riding it several weeks after it had been stolen.

In police facts before the court a black and orange KTM motorcycle was reported stolen from a block of units at Woolloongabba on March 5.

CCTV showed a Toyota Hiace van being driven into the carpark, then stop beside a parked motorcycle.

Two unidentified males got out of the van, with their faces masked, and the motorcycle was taken.

Police found Chaarani riding the stolen motorcycle on April 15 after he went through a red light on Sherbrooke Road.

When intercepted in Doolandella, the motorcycle was found to be hot-wired with significant damage to its ignition barrel.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said the evasion offence occurred in Brassall when a police patrol did a U-turn to try and intercept a motorcycle rider.

When police attempted to catch up the rider accelerated heavily away and rode onto Pine Mountain Road.

Mr Cridland convicted and sentenced Chaarani to 12 months jail for unlawful use, and one month jail order for breach of his bail. He was given immediate parole.

Mr Cridland fined him $7500 for the offences of evading police, unlicensed driving, false plates, and driving an unregistered vehicle

Chaarani was disqualified from driving for two years for evading police; and a further six months for driving unlicensed.