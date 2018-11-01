Barbecue to help Scenic Rim farmers impacted by wild weather

Severe storms have recently lashed the area, causing millions of dollars to Scenic Rim farmers and growers.

FARMERS who were hit hard by the recent severe weather will be gathering for a barbecue in Kalbar on Friday night (November 2).

The recent wild storms, which produced large hail, is believed to have caused an estimated $10 million in damage to local crops.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said council would be "exploring all avenues to help those affected in our community".

"This area to the Scenic Rim's west near Kalbar was the latest in southeast Queensland to be impacted by severe storm cells in recent weeks and it looks like we might be in for a long and hard storm season," he said.

"This is an urgent reminder to all of us to focus on our 'get ready' plans for storm season and ensure our properties are prepared and properly maintained and that our families are also properly prepared with a what if' plan."

The barbecue will be an opportunity for those who have been affected by the wild weather to come together and talk with others about the rebuilding process.

The barbecue is being hosted by the Salvation Army Fassifern and will be held at the Kalbar Showgrounds at 6pm.

For more information, log onto Facebook and search for the Scenic Rim Regional Council Disaster Management page.