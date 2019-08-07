Barbecue store is proof you don't make friends with salad

A PASSION for smoking meat inspired self-proclaimed "barbecue enthusiast" Luke Saggus to open his own store in Ipswich.

In 2017, he started business Phat Boyz Smoking to sell a range of smokers, charcoal, sauces and utensils online, at local markets and even from his home.

Mr Saggus has now had to lease a shopfront in Bundamba to keep up with an increase in public demand.

Mr Saggus will fire up the smokers this week to hand cook brisket, pork, chicken and other meat delicacies to serve at his grand opening this Saturday.

Born and bred in Ipswich, Mr Saggus said there was nowhere else he would rather open a business.

"I live here in Ipswich, so it is the right place," he said.

"When I first started the business, I thought it was an industry that was very lacking here in Ipswich.

"But its now becoming really popular here. It's really starting to boom."

Phat Boyz Smoking stocks a wide range of smokers to cater for beginners and also equipment for experienced grill masters.

"We have little gas smokers and charcoal barbecues for beginners. We stock spits, then big offsets for the seasoned barbecuer as well," Mr Saggus said.

"We also sell all your rubs and your sauces. Anything you need to cook for this style of barbecuing, we have in stock or will be stocking very soon.

"I have been talking to a company about getting some fridges in so we can stock all the meats you need, too."

Mr Saggus hopes to incorporate cooking classes at his business in coming months, where experienced smokers can pass on their expertise.

"I have got a real passion for this. I am smoking every weekend without fail, and even a couple of nights during the week," he said.

"I live, breathe and eat barbecue. That's my life. So I'm excited to pass on my knowledge to others."

Phat Boyz Smoking opens Thursday-Saturday from 9am-5pm, and Sundays from 9am-1pm.

The grand opening will be held on Saturday, August 10, from 9am-4pm, with food served from 10.30am until sold out.

Visit them at 18 Mining St, Bundamba, or search Phat Boyz Smoking on Facebook.