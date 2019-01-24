Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Barbecue dog stunt in mall disgusts shoppers
Barbecue dog stunt in mall disgusts shoppers
Offbeat

Barbecue dog stunt in mall disgusts shoppers

24th Jan 2019 2:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Shoppers in Sydney's busy Pitt St Mall have reacted with disgust to a PETA stunt involving the fake barbecuing of a dog.

The controversial protest took place in clear view of pedestrians, which included a large number of children still on school holidays.

The animal rights group said the display was an attempt to stop people eating meat this Australia Day.

It involved using a lifelike model of a dog to make the point that dogs were "no different to lamb, cows or chicken".

Shoppers heading through Pitt Street Mall will see a barbecued ‘dog’ tomorrow. Picture: Mick Tsikas
Shoppers heading through Pitt Street Mall will see a barbecued ‘dog’ tomorrow. Picture: Mick Tsikas
barbecue dog editors picks peta pitt st mall shoppers

Top Stories

    'I'm not giving up': New Ipswich star still has NRL dream

    premium_icon 'I'm not giving up': New Ipswich star still has NRL dream

    Sport Josh Cleeland refuses to 'keep kicking the ground' over a lack of NRL chances, but he is excited to be returning home to play for the Jets this season.

    Tradies owed thousands as Ipswich home builder goes bust

    premium_icon Tradies owed thousands as Ipswich home builder goes bust

    Breaking The closure has left contractors fighting to survive

    Drive-offs fuel dad's new car

    premium_icon Drive-offs fuel dad's new car

    Crime He was warned the court had the power to disqualify his licence

    • 24th Jan 2019 3:55 PM
    Hundreds of jobs at new Ipswich mega-factory

    premium_icon Hundreds of jobs at new Ipswich mega-factory

    Breaking Major Aussie company opening $950 million centres