Barbecue battlers smoking up a storm

George Alderson from Serial Grillers Barbeque, Steve McMeniman from Two Butchers, Wade Curtis from Ballistic Beer Co, Ken Kearney from Two Butchers and Brad King from Fractured Wood Barbeque are looking forward to the Ballistic BBQ Fest.

THE INCREASINGLY popular art of the slow-cooked barbecue will be the centrepiece in a celebration of fine flavours and top drops at Springfield.

Ballistic Bar is making the most of the leap year with a special “low and slow” barbecue festival on February 29.

Bar manager Wade Curtis said the competition and showcase would feature a VIP tent with demonstrations from some of the region’s best exponents of the smoky barbecue, with 10 teams competing for $4000 in prizes.

“We will also brew a beer,” Mr Curtis said.

“We will be taking people through the process of paddock, to smoker, to plate.”

Best of all, guests will be allowed to taste what is on show on the day.

There will also be advice for any enthusiasts hoping to have a crack at some nice beef brisket or pulled pork at home.

“There are a lot of similar events where you go along and watch, but you don’t get to eat what is being cooked up,” Mr Curtis said.

“We thought we would let people taste what is on show. There is a full low and slow menu barbecue menu to choose from.”

The event features live music all day, starting 11am.

General entry to the venue is free.

VIP tickets are $149.

Further information is available at Ballistic’s Facebook page.