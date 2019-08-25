Barba breaks West's record

UNRIVALLED: Marmin Barba is the Ipswich Jets' most prolific point scorer of all-time.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Flying Jet Marmin Barba secured the point scoring record as the tables turned at last and Ipswich came from behind to snatch a 28-26 victory at the death over the Mackay Cutters on Old Boys' night.

The Jets have played without luck in recent memory.

A frustrating nine weeks yielded just two wins, mowed down in the closing stages on several occasions.

But last night it was the Jets who rejoiced as the siren sounded.

Barba entered the clash with 592 points in 91 appearances, needing just three to surpass club stalwart Steven West (594) as the Jets' leading all-time scorer.

While a hamstring injury soured his night, forcing him to take an early shower, two successful conversions and a penalty goal had already given the prolific scorer the points he required.

Barba said he was not aware he was so close to besting West's mark because he did not focus on individual accolades but it was a significant achievement in his career nonetheless.

"It definitely means a lot to me,” he said.

Ipswich Jets co-coach Shane Walker said his team created ample opportunities to have the game sewn up but continually let the Cutters force their way back in and amass a lead.

He said his players must have looked up at the clock to see they were trailing 26-14 with 15 minutes left and thought they had better get cracking. Get cracking they did.

The Kangaroo catcher Michael Purcell ignited a late comeback before hooker Kierran Moseley broke the game open.

Purcell swooped on a grubber to collect his second try and 65th for Ipswich, taking him past Ricky Bird to third on the club's all-time try scorers list. When Purcell slotted a penalty, with seven minutes to go, he took the Jets within four.

Moments later, agile hooker, Moseley attacked the line and pulled a devastating left-foot step to bust through and plant the Steeden to lock the scores 26-26. Purcell added the extras to deliver the grandstand finish on Old Boys' Day. Richard Pandia and Rogan Dean were among Ipswich's strongest performers, earning praise from their mentor.

Walker said though it was sad to see Barba limp from the park prematurely, the point scoring honour was a great reward for consistent performances over many seasons.

He said Barba had bettered the marks set by some of the most influential players in the club's illustrious history and had been an asset on and off the field since joining the Jets.

"Marmin is a great fella,” Walker said.

"He has a great character and he is loved by all his teammates.”

Walker said the diminutive strike weapon possessed great speed, footwork, and awareness and instinctively knew where to be at the opportune moment.

"Some of those qualities, you just can't coach,” he said.

"That is a real testament to his ability.”

Former Ipswich Jet Jason Hetherington chats about his career at the Old Boys' function.

Walker said the Old Boys' function continued to grow each year and it was a great opportunity for current players to mingle with club greats.

He said guests celebrated long into the night, with legends Noel Kelly and Jason Hetherington entertaining with their yarns from yesteryear.

"It was great to have them back as guests,” he said.

"They did a terrific job.”

Walker said a special jersey presentation made in support of 2015 BRL Grand Final captain and motor neurone sufferer Tu'u Maori was another highlight.

"That was pretty special,” he said.

Ipswich rugby league great Noel Kelly also shared some great stories at Old Boys' function.

State of Play

Intrust Super Cup Rd 22: Ipswich Jets 28 (Ben White, Michael Purcell 2, Kierran Moseley tries; Marmin Barba 2, Michael Purcell 2 conversions; Marmin Barba, Michael Purcell goals) def Mackay Cutters 26 (Emry Pere, Sheldon Bobbert, Cooper Bambling, Tyler Gardiner, Yamba Bowie tries; Carlin Anderson 3 conversions).