Banned mother uses pram for getaway in Bonds undies heist

MEN'S undies, sports shorts and other clothes items were on the hit list when an industrious mum wheeled away the gear in her baby pram.

When caught, the light-fingered mum, Renae Platen, had a $150 haul of gear that she'd sneakily lifted from four stores at Ipswich's Riverlink Shopping Centre.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell told Ipswich Magistrates Court the main victim that day was Target.

At the time Platen, 21, was already banned from the Riverlink Shopping Centre because of her previous misdeeds.

Renae May Platen, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to five counts of stealing after a previous conviction and one count of trespass at North Ipswich on March 14.

Sgt Caldwell said she was seen entering the Target store pushing a pram at 11.45am with an adult man.

At the men's clothes section the man acted as a look-out while she selected two-packs of Bonds undies and put these into a plastic bag on the pram and men's active wear shorts into a shelf under the pram. She left the store without paying. The pair had been observed by security, who called police.

Sgt Caldwell said a grey plastic bag hanging from her pram held 16 items of clothes stolen from other stores, including Bonds undies.

The man was located and the couple were abusive toward officers. Platen shouting that she'd not stolen anything, calling the police "f***ing dogs”.

She then yelled that she did steal the clothes from Target but not the other stuff.

Police checked the clothes and found the tags still on them and were able to trace the $185 worth of items back to other stores.

Sgt Caldwell said Riverlink CCTV clearly showed Platen entering and exiting the stores with the male. The victim stores also included Best & Less, Lowes Menswear and a jewellery store.

Sgt Caldwell said Platen was charged with trespass because she and the male had both been banned previously from Riverlink.

He said the pair also went into the jewellers' store at 11am on March 14, saying they wanted to look at engagement rings. The male picked up a crystal blue eyed owl key ring worth $49.90 and put it into his shorts before he left.

Police found him with the owl afterwards.

CCTV also showed them in Best & Less picking up Bonds men's and women's underwear.

In another store Platen took four T-shirts worth $104.99 and concealed them in the pram before leaving.

In Lowes they took men's undies worth $14.95 and hid them in the plastic bag.

Platen was sentenced to two months jail, immediately suspended for nine months.